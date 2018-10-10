UFC news, rumors: Nate Diaz off MSG card; Shevchenko vs. Jedrzejczyk back on in Toronto

It was a case of one step forward, two steps back on Tuesday for UFC. Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for the heavyweight championship was announced as the long-awaited main event for UFC 230 on Nov. 3, but just mere hours later, word came through that Dustin Poirier was pulling out of the co-main event fight against Nate Diaz after suffering an undisclosed injury. The immediate question turned to who Diaz may face in Madison Square Garden as a replacement, but as it turns out, that question may not have an answer.

According to the Los Angeles Times, while confirming the news of the Poirier injury, UFC president Dana White also confirmed that Diaz is out of action on Nov. 3 as well. When asked about Diaz's status for New York City, White simply replied, "Diaz also will not fight on the card."

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Of course, it doesn't stop there for the outspoken Diaz. Ariel Helwani of ESPN asked Diaz what's next now that his battle with Poirier is off the table, and he seems perfectly fine biding his time until the current lightweight champion is cleared to get back into the Octagon to defend his title following the post-fight chaos at UFC 229.

Asked @NateDiaz209 what’s next now that Dustin Poirier is out of UFC 230. His response?



“I’ll just fight Khabib when he’s ready.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 10, 2018

Never change, Nathan. Please never, ever change.

Despite the announcement of the heavyweight championship showdown in the main event, the removal of Diaz from the card is a bit of a blow. His stock has risen significantly and his star has never shined brighter since his rivalry with Conor McGregor a few years ago, and he was a perfect name to have tied to the UFC 230 card in the Big Apple.

More UFC news, rumors