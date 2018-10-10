UFC news, rumors: Nate Diaz off MSG card; Shevchenko vs. Jedrzejczyk back on in Toronto
It seems there will be no replacement opponent for Diaz at UFC 230
It was a case of one step forward, two steps back on Tuesday for UFC. Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for the heavyweight championship was announced as the long-awaited main event for UFC 230 on Nov. 3, but just mere hours later, word came through that Dustin Poirier was pulling out of the co-main event fight against Nate Diaz after suffering an undisclosed injury. The immediate question turned to who Diaz may face in Madison Square Garden as a replacement, but as it turns out, that question may not have an answer.
According to the Los Angeles Times, while confirming the news of the Poirier injury, UFC president Dana White also confirmed that Diaz is out of action on Nov. 3 as well. When asked about Diaz's status for New York City, White simply replied, "Diaz also will not fight on the card."
Of course, it doesn't stop there for the outspoken Diaz. Ariel Helwani of ESPN asked Diaz what's next now that his battle with Poirier is off the table, and he seems perfectly fine biding his time until the current lightweight champion is cleared to get back into the Octagon to defend his title following the post-fight chaos at UFC 229.
Never change, Nathan. Please never, ever change.
Despite the announcement of the heavyweight championship showdown in the main event, the removal of Diaz from the card is a bit of a blow. His stock has risen significantly and his star has never shined brighter since his rivalry with Conor McGregor a few years ago, and he was a perfect name to have tied to the UFC 230 card in the Big Apple.
- The Cormier vs. Lewis news means that the main event of UFC 230 will not be headlined by a bout for the vacant women's flyweight championship between Valentina Shevchenko and Shijara Eubanks. Because of this, fans will be pleased to hear that both MMA Fighting and ESPN have confirmed the originally scheduled title fight of Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk is being moved back to its original slot of UFC 231 in Toronto on Dec. 8. Naturally, Eubanks is upset at what's taken place, and while she may have not been deserving of the MSG main event spot, she has a gripe with the way she was used as a pawn in this game.
- Though no official announcement has been made as of yet, UFC 232 on Dec. 29 is slated to be co-headlined by a women's superfight pitting featherweight champion Cris Cyborg defending her title against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Disaster can strike at any moment when it comes to these big fights, which is why it's always smart to have a potential replacement on standby. For this particular title fight, Cat Zingano took to Twitter to offer up her services, reminding everyone that she holds a victory over Nunes back in 2014. Zingano is coming off a victory back in July, but prior to that, was suffering from a three-fight losing streak.
- Following his UFC 229 preliminary card loss to Tony Martin, welterweight Ryan LaFlare has announced his retirement in an Instagram post. LaFlare went 7-3 in his 10 fights with the UFC and finishes his 10-year mixed martial arts career with an overall record of 14-3.
