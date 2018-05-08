UFC news, rumors: New streaming deal set to begin in January 2019 with ESPN
The blockbuster deal was officially announced on Tuesday
With the UFC's current television deal with Fox coming to a close soon, speculation has been rampant as to which direction the company may head in to showcase their events. While a new television deal wasn't announced on Tuesday, there was some major news dropped in regards to how you can stream some events beginning next year on one of the newest services out there. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Tuesday, May 8.
UFC announces streaming deal with ESPN
UFC sent out a release on Tuesday announcing what they referred to as a "groundbreaking deal" with Walt Disney Company and ESPN. Under the new multi-year media rights agreement struck between the two sides, 15 live UFC events will be shown on the new ESPN+ service -- these events will be branded as "UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night" -- while some other events will be accessible on ESPN television as well as social and digital platforms. The deal goes into action in January 2019, and the fights streamed on ESPN+ will featured full, 12-fight cards.
In the release, UFC president Dana White offered the following:
"I couldn't be more excited to partner with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN on an agreement that will continue to grow our sport," White said. "UFC has always done deals with the right partners at the right time and this one is no exception. We will now have the ability to deliver fights to our young fan base wherever they are and whenever they want it. This deal is a home run for ESPN and UFC."
While no financials were released in the announcement, Sports Business Daily Journal is reporting that the deal is worth $150 million per year.
More UFC news, rumors
- According to White, talks have been had about a potential Nate Diaz vs. Georges St-Pierre matchup serving as the co-main event at UFC 227 in Los Angeles on Aug. 4. The bout would take place in the lightweight division after GSP experienced some health issues in chasing the middleweight championship he was forced to relinquish last year.
- As he gets set to return from suspension, Nick Diaz has been cooperating with USADA. ESPN's Brett Okamoto noted that Diaz has submitted three drug tests so far this year, which should prove to naysayers that the 34-year-old veteran is taking this return to the Octagon seriously.
- If Ben Askren is looking to come out of retirement for one big-time bout, then he'd better not make a call to Bellator. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, president Scott Coker revealed that he has talked with Askren regarding a potential matchup against current welterweight champion Rory McDonald, and he politely expressed to him that his promotion is not interested.
