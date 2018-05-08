UFC news, rumors: New streaming deal set to begin in January 2019 with ESPN

With the UFC's current television deal with Fox coming to a close soon, speculation has been rampant as to which direction the company may head in to showcase their events. While a new television deal wasn't announced on Tuesday, there was some major news dropped in regards to how you can stream some events beginning next year on one of the newest services out there. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Tuesday, May 8.

UFC announces streaming deal with ESPN

UFC sent out a release on Tuesday announcing what they referred to as a "groundbreaking deal" with Walt Disney Company and ESPN. Under the new multi-year media rights agreement struck between the two sides, 15 live UFC events will be shown on the new ESPN+ service -- these events will be branded as "UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night" -- while some other events will be accessible on ESPN television as well as social and digital platforms. The deal goes into action in January 2019, and the fights streamed on ESPN+ will featured full, 12-fight cards.

In the release, UFC president Dana White offered the following:

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN on an agreement that will continue to grow our sport," White said. "UFC has always done deals with the right partners at the right time and this one is no exception. We will now have the ability to deliver fights to our young fan base wherever they are and whenever they want it. This deal is a home run for ESPN and UFC."

While no financials were released in the announcement, Sports Business Daily Journal is reporting that the deal is worth $150 million per year.

