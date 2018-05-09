UFC news, rumors: Opening lines, odds for potential Georges St-Pierre vs. Nate Diaz fight

A rumored superfight between the legendary Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz may or may not be coming our way this summer. But as we know, that never stops oddsmakers from setting lines on even hypothetical situations. Opening odds for this potential showdown is where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Wednesday, May 9.

GSP an early favorite to defeat Nate Diaz

UFC president Dana White sent shockwaves through the UFC world this week when he readily admitted that a fight between former middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz is in the works for UFC 227 this Aug. 4 in Los Angeles. The fight would take place in the 155-pound lightweight division.

While no pen has been put to paper to set the fight in stone just yet, Las Vegas has given us some early insight into who they see coming out on top. According to Bovada, St-Pierre, considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, opens up as the favorite over Diaz. St-Pierre opened up at -200, while the underdog Diaz was set at +160.

These odds shouldn't surprise everyone. GSP is, again, considered one of the best to ever step inside a cage, and looked impressive in his win over Michael Bisping last year at UFC 217 to capture the middleweight championship following a four-year hiatus. Unfortunately though, he was forced to relinquish the title due to an illness from the stress of the move up in weight. Nonetheless, he proved that he can still get the job done, earning him the nod in a potential bout with Diaz.

Diaz's return to the Octagon would be his first action since his decision loss to Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 202 in June 2016. The always colorful Diaz has been searching for a big-money fight in UFC for his eventual return, and without a doubt a matchup with St-Pierre gives him what he desires.

