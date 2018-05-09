UFC news, rumors: Opening lines, odds for potential Georges St-Pierre vs. Nate Diaz fight
Oddsmakers see GSP coming out victorious should the fight take place
A rumored superfight between the legendary Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz may or may not be coming our way this summer. But as we know, that never stops oddsmakers from setting lines on even hypothetical situations. Opening odds for this potential showdown is where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Wednesday, May 9.
GSP an early favorite to defeat Nate Diaz
UFC president Dana White sent shockwaves through the UFC world this week when he readily admitted that a fight between former middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz is in the works for UFC 227 this Aug. 4 in Los Angeles. The fight would take place in the 155-pound lightweight division.
While no pen has been put to paper to set the fight in stone just yet, Las Vegas has given us some early insight into who they see coming out on top. According to Bovada, St-Pierre, considered by many to be the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, opens up as the favorite over Diaz. St-Pierre opened up at -200, while the underdog Diaz was set at +160.
These odds shouldn't surprise everyone. GSP is, again, considered one of the best to ever step inside a cage, and looked impressive in his win over Michael Bisping last year at UFC 217 to capture the middleweight championship following a four-year hiatus. Unfortunately though, he was forced to relinquish the title due to an illness from the stress of the move up in weight. Nonetheless, he proved that he can still get the job done, earning him the nod in a potential bout with Diaz.
Diaz's return to the Octagon would be his first action since his decision loss to Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 202 in June 2016. The always colorful Diaz has been searching for a big-money fight in UFC for his eventual return, and without a doubt a matchup with St-Pierre gives him what he desires.
More UFC news, rumors
- Before his fight with Lyoto Machida in Brazil on Saturday at UFC 224, former light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort addressed whether this will be his retirement bout. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the 41-year-old veteran did state that this is his last fight, but at the same time, explained how he's not "retiring" because when you retire, you still receive paychecks. Following the fight with fellow Brazilian Machida, the fight checks will stop rolling in.
- In another interview conducted by MMA Junkie, Bellator World Heavyweight Grand Prix participant Matt Mitrione had some choice words for two of the competitors in this weekend's final first round matchup. In regards to Muhammad "King Mo" Lawal, who takes on Ryan Bader, Mitrione went off on Lawal, predicting an easy win for Bader come Saturday night at Bellator 199. Mitrione then went scorched earth on the man he defeated to advance in the tournament, Roy Nelson, for alluding to infidelity on his part after he accused Nelson of battling dirty in the cage.
- Despite two consecutive losses to Rose Namajunas, former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk told MMA Fighting this week she believes she should receive an immediate title match should she defeat Tecia Torries at UFC Calgary on June 28. After dropping her title to Namajunas at UFC 217 last November, Jedrzejczyk was unsuccessful in gaining the title back at UFC 223, losing via unanimous decision.
