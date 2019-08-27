UFC news, rumors: Paige VanZant calls for better fighter pay, Darren Till middleweight debut set for MSG

Paige VanZant recently snapped a two-fight losing streak in her most recent outing, a submission win over Rachael Ostovich in January. Unfortunately, as she was breaking the the skid, the 25-year-old fractured her arm, resulting in surgery and a few months on the sidelines. Luckily for the flyweight star, as opposed to a plethora of other fighters, injuries don't keep her away from bringing in the bulk of her income -- which she actually receives from her social media presence. In fact, in an interview with Ariel Helwani, VanZant revealed she is making more money without a UFC fight camp to focus on.

"I make way more money sitting at home posting pictures on Instagram than I do fighting," VanZant said. "With endorsement deals and everything I pull in from social media, I would actually be at a loss taking a fight if I were to stop everything I do outside of fighting and just fight. I would be at a loss financially. By a long shot.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

"With TV endorsements and all the things I do, coming off of Sports Illustrated, it's like, if I'm going to keep breaking my arm, if I'm going to keep bleeding and sacrificing for this sport … I think it's all fighters and all female fighters need to be recognized. I was able to sit down with Adidas and do a Stadium interview with other successful female fighters. One thing I did mention is when I did my contract negotiation the last time, the talk was, 'I can't pay you more than a female champion.' OK, but why are you comparing me to just women? All of us should be getting paid more in general, especially the women and especially based on your star power."

“I make way more money sitting at home, posting pictures on Instagram, than I do fighting.”@paigevanzant says her endorsement earnings greatly outpace her fight earnings (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/dpdANFcbxU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 26, 2019

A look at VanZant's Instagram shows her advertising for products such as supplements and scales as well as endorsing CBD companies.

VanZant's comments come as UFC is in court for an antitrust lawsuit where athlete wage sharing is front and center. The promotion's wage sharing to athletes has, according to information in the case, hovered around 18-20 percent, substantially below other competitors in the MMA space as well as significantly below other major sports leagues.

More UFC news, rumors