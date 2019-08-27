UFC news, rumors: Paige VanZant calls for better fighter pay, Darren Till middleweight debut set for MSG
VanZant makes 'way more money sitting at home posting pictures on Instagram' than in the Octagon
Paige VanZant recently snapped a two-fight losing streak in her most recent outing, a submission win over Rachael Ostovich in January. Unfortunately, as she was breaking the the skid, the 25-year-old fractured her arm, resulting in surgery and a few months on the sidelines. Luckily for the flyweight star, as opposed to a plethora of other fighters, injuries don't keep her away from bringing in the bulk of her income -- which she actually receives from her social media presence. In fact, in an interview with Ariel Helwani, VanZant revealed she is making more money without a UFC fight camp to focus on.
"I make way more money sitting at home posting pictures on Instagram than I do fighting," VanZant said. "With endorsement deals and everything I pull in from social media, I would actually be at a loss taking a fight if I were to stop everything I do outside of fighting and just fight. I would be at a loss financially. By a long shot.
"With TV endorsements and all the things I do, coming off of Sports Illustrated, it's like, if I'm going to keep breaking my arm, if I'm going to keep bleeding and sacrificing for this sport … I think it's all fighters and all female fighters need to be recognized. I was able to sit down with Adidas and do a Stadium interview with other successful female fighters. One thing I did mention is when I did my contract negotiation the last time, the talk was, 'I can't pay you more than a female champion.' OK, but why are you comparing me to just women? All of us should be getting paid more in general, especially the women and especially based on your star power."
A look at VanZant's Instagram shows her advertising for products such as supplements and scales as well as endorsing CBD companies.
VanZant's comments come as UFC is in court for an antitrust lawsuit where athlete wage sharing is front and center. The promotion's wage sharing to athletes has, according to information in the case, hovered around 18-20 percent, substantially below other competitors in the MMA space as well as significantly below other major sports leagues.
More UFC news, rumors
- Darren Till is making a big move and jumping to middleweight for a fight with Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 on Nov. 2 in Madison Square Garden. Till lost a bid for the welterweight title against Tyron Woodley by submission last September, and then was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal this past March in his native England. In Gastelum, Till will be facing a larger man coming off his own title loss. Gastelum came up on the wrong end of the decision in his interim middleweight championship bout with Israel Adesanya in April at UFC 236.
- CB Dollaway received a two-year suspension from USADA after a urine sample came back positive for multiple banned substances. In addition, Dollaway was cited for over-the-limit IV usage. Dolloway lost his last fight, a TKO to Khalid Murtazaliev in September. He will not be able to return to action until December 2020.
- With three straight knockout wins, including two over former UFC heavyweight champs, Francis Ngannou believes he should receive the next shot at the heavyweight title. Ngannou lost his first bid at the title, dropping a decision against Stipe Miocic at UFC 220 in January 2018. The fight with Miocic was an uninspired effort, as was his follow-up loss to Derrick Lewis in July 2018. However, after three knockouts in a total of 2:22, Ngannou believes he should be placed ahead of a trilogy fight between champ Miocic and ex-titleholder Daniel Cormier. "I deserve it based on my last three performances," Ngannou told MMA Fighting. "I'm just expecting the title shot. Then whatever happens between 'DC' and Stipe, if they decide to solve it, I don't have a problem with that. I will be excited to see that trilogy, but right now I have to fight for the title, which makes sense."
