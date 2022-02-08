Robert Whittaker is not feeding into narratives of retribution ahead of his second fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 271. Whittaker has a chance to avenge a one-sided loss to Adesanya and reclaim his UFC middleweight title at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, Feb. 12. His approach to the fight, however, is business as usual.

Whittaker put his head down and got back to work following a second-round knockout loss to Adesanya at UFC 243 in October 2019. He beat Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum en route to a title rematch. The former champion told CBS Sports' Brian Campbell in an interview for "Morning Kombat" that his workman-like approach was key to reclaiming gold.

"No, you see. That's the biggest change is that there isn't a chip. There isn't any of that revenge drive," Whittaker said. "It's just another day in the office. I have the same mentality, it feels the exact same as the last three fights. I'm going in there to just get my work done."

Check out the full interview with Robert Whittaker below.

Whittaker (23-5) conceded that he was too emotionally and mentally invested in the first fight. He was out to teach Adesanya (21-1) a lesson.

"Yeah, that's exactly how it was. Much to my [demise]," Whittaker said. "That's how it was. It was personal. It got too much. It started to consume me. The fight started to consume me. The media started getting to me. Everything just started building up.

"Honestly, I'm going to look to get in there and just execute my game plan. I think the game plan and my skill set is enough to beat him. I have absolute confidence in that. I look to get in there and just execute."

Shak's take: Whittaker has always been disinterested in the drama and storylines that fuel the entertainment aspects of combat sports. A shining representative of martial arts' core values, it may serve Whittaker well to not feed into the charismatic Adesanya's mind games.

