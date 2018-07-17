UFC news, rumors: Robert Whittaker out until 2019, Amanda Nunes on Cyborg fight delay
The middleweight champ won't be stepping into the Octagon again this year
Following his split-decision victory over Yoel Romero in an absolute classic battle at UFC 225, despite suffering a hand injury, the expectation was that middleweight champion Robert Whittaker would return to the Octagon for one more title defense this year. As it turns out, however, the hand injury will actually be preventing that from taking place.
Robert Whittaker out until 2019
What made Whittaker's second consecutive win over Romero in their rivalry all the more impressive was the fact that he was able to pull the victory off while suffering from a broken hand. That broken hand has now become more of a hindrance as originally expected, as the champ told Ariel Helwani of ESPN on Monday that the recovery from surgery will keep him on the sidelines until February 2019 at the earliest.
"I definitely won't be ready before next year, Whittaker admitted. "My hand rehab -- both hands -- I have to get to 100 percent with my hands before I can start rehab. The healing process has to be done before I can even start a rehab program and then I need strengthen my hand up to 100 percent. Then, one I'm a 100 percent, I'd like to get a little bit of training done.
"Realistically, I'm looking at like February of next year."
Recently, it did seem plausible that Whittaker could return before the year ends. Whittaker's manager, Titus Day, revealed that they were targeting a return at UFC 230 this November in Madison Square Garden, and from there he was announced as one of the coaches for the upcoming -- and possibly final -- season of "The Ultimate Fighter" which takes place Aug. 29 through Nov. 28. The coach opposite Whittaker is his next opponent, Kelvin Gastelum.
Whittaker and Gastelum will end up facing off in what will be a highly-anticipated middleweight championship fight, it just won't be taking place until 2019 hits.
More UFC news, rumors
- While both have been heavy on the teases as of late, everyone has been wondering why a superfight between UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes and featherweight champion Cris Cyborg keeps suffering a delay. In an interview with Helwani on Monday, Nunes admitted that a nagging right foot injury she suffered in her May victory over Raquel Pennington is what has the battle on hold. Reportedly, UFC officials are targeting the long-awaited fight for Dec. 29 at UFC 232.
- Ahead of UFC 227 on Aug. 4, UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw is oozing all the confidence in the world. Appearing on "The MMA Hour" on Monday, Dillashaw proclaimed that should he defeat Cody Garbrandt for a second consecutive time to retain his title, then that will put him at the top of the list among the greats within the division all-time. This claim comes despite arguments from many that his split-decision loss to Dominick Cruz in January 2016 negates that statement.
- Looking to rebound from his embarrassing UFC 226 decision loss to Derrick Lewis, heavyweight Francis Ngannou is already eyeing his next fight, and it's one that was supposed to have taken place by now. Ngannou revealed that he would like to face Junior dos Santos next, who recently successfully returned from suspension last weekend with a win over Blagoy Ivanov. Ngannou and dos Santos were scheduled to fight at UFC 215 last year before the latter's USADA issues struck.
