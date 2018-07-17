UFC news, rumors: Robert Whittaker out until 2019, Amanda Nunes on Cyborg fight delay

Following his split-decision victory over Yoel Romero in an absolute classic battle at UFC 225, despite suffering a hand injury, the expectation was that middleweight champion Robert Whittaker would return to the Octagon for one more title defense this year. As it turns out, however, the hand injury will actually be preventing that from taking place.

Robert Whittaker out until 2019

What made Whittaker's second consecutive win over Romero in their rivalry all the more impressive was the fact that he was able to pull the victory off while suffering from a broken hand. That broken hand has now become more of a hindrance as originally expected, as the champ told Ariel Helwani of ESPN on Monday that the recovery from surgery will keep him on the sidelines until February 2019 at the earliest.

"I definitely won't be ready before next year, Whittaker admitted. "My hand rehab -- both hands -- I have to get to 100 percent with my hands before I can start rehab. The healing process has to be done before I can even start a rehab program and then I need strengthen my hand up to 100 percent. Then, one I'm a 100 percent, I'd like to get a little bit of training done.

"Realistically, I'm looking at like February of next year."

Recently, it did seem plausible that Whittaker could return before the year ends. Whittaker's manager, Titus Day, revealed that they were targeting a return at UFC 230 this November in Madison Square Garden, and from there he was announced as one of the coaches for the upcoming -- and possibly final -- season of "The Ultimate Fighter" which takes place Aug. 29 through Nov. 28. The coach opposite Whittaker is his next opponent, Kelvin Gastelum.

Whittaker and Gastelum will end up facing off in what will be a highly-anticipated middleweight championship fight, it just won't be taking place until 2019 hits.

