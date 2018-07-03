UFC news, rumors: Robert Whittaker targeting a return date with an opponent in mind

Suffering a broken thumb early on in his most recent victory, there was some doubt as to whether UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker would defend his title before the year comes to an end. Apparently, the recovery is going so well that the champ's team not only has a specific date targeted for a return later this year but an opponent in mind as well. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Tuesday, July 3.

Robert Whittaker targeting return in NYC

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph recently, Whittaker's manager Titus Day revealed that the team is targeting a return for the champ at UFC 230, which is slated to take place on Nov. 3 inside the historic Madison Square Garden in New York. As for the opponent the champ and his crew have in mind for the big event? They're staring directly at former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, who should also be ready to return from injury before 2018 comes to a close.

"So Madison Square Garden is a possibility," Day said. "Rob's the middleweight champ and his last two fights have been wars. So if his hand heals up as quickly as we're hoping, we would definitely push for him to compete at the greatest fight arena in the world. And Chris Weidman, as the former champ, would be a perfect rival for that fight."

Most recently, Whittaker earned a hard-fought decision win over Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in Chicago. The bout was not officially a title defense, however, as Romero missed weight the day before the fight. In the first round of the victory, Whittaker suffered a broken thumb in his right hand, making the victory all the more impressive while boosting his stock as one of the toughest fighters in all of the UFC dramatically.

The former champ Weidman, ironically enough, is also recovering from a thumb injury that he suffered during his submission win over Kelvin Gastelum last July. His return to the Octagon may have occurred sooner, but complications with the recovery kept setting him back. Should both competitors heal up quickly this year, there's no question that a middleweight scrap between these two would be a great headliner for a card that's running the world's most famous arena.

