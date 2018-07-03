UFC news, rumors: Robert Whittaker targeting a return date with an opponent in mind
Whittaker is looking to return to the Octagon before the year closes
Suffering a broken thumb early on in his most recent victory, there was some doubt as to whether UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker would defend his title before the year comes to an end. Apparently, the recovery is going so well that the champ's team not only has a specific date targeted for a return later this year but an opponent in mind as well. That's where we begin our look at some of the biggest headlines for Tuesday, July 3.
Robert Whittaker targeting return in NYC
Speaking to The Daily Telegraph recently, Whittaker's manager Titus Day revealed that the team is targeting a return for the champ at UFC 230, which is slated to take place on Nov. 3 inside the historic Madison Square Garden in New York. As for the opponent the champ and his crew have in mind for the big event? They're staring directly at former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, who should also be ready to return from injury before 2018 comes to a close.
"So Madison Square Garden is a possibility," Day said. "Rob's the middleweight champ and his last two fights have been wars. So if his hand heals up as quickly as we're hoping, we would definitely push for him to compete at the greatest fight arena in the world. And Chris Weidman, as the former champ, would be a perfect rival for that fight."
Most recently, Whittaker earned a hard-fought decision win over Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in Chicago. The bout was not officially a title defense, however, as Romero missed weight the day before the fight. In the first round of the victory, Whittaker suffered a broken thumb in his right hand, making the victory all the more impressive while boosting his stock as one of the toughest fighters in all of the UFC dramatically.
The former champ Weidman, ironically enough, is also recovering from a thumb injury that he suffered during his submission win over Kelvin Gastelum last July. His return to the Octagon may have occurred sooner, but complications with the recovery kept setting him back. Should both competitors heal up quickly this year, there's no question that a middleweight scrap between these two would be a great headliner for a card that's running the world's most famous arena.
More UFC news, rumors
- Leading into UFC 226 this weekend, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic seems pleased with everything as he gets set to defend against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier -- especially his payday. Long a disrespected member of the UFC roster despite his accomplishments, Miocic told reporters during a media get-together that everything with UFC president Dana White has gone smoothly and he's 100 percent happy with the payday he's receiving for the upcoming superfight.
- Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi is absolutely open to a rematch with Lyoto Machida now that the two work under the same promotional banner once again -- but he has one request. Constantly insisting that Machida had cheated to gain an edge in their 2014 fight which "The Dragon" won via decision, Mousasi told "The MMA Hour" that he'd request Machida undergo extra blood testing before they step inside the cage again because he simply doesn't trust him.
- One day after it was revealed that Volkan Oezdemir had been promoted to a spot on the UFC 227 card, news arrives that his trial on felony battery charges has been pushed back yet again. His attorney, Bruce Zimet, revealed to MMA Fighting that the trial -- which was first slated to take place at some point in May, and then June 18 -- has been moved to July 9. Oezdemir is slated to face Alexander Gustaffson at UFC 227 on Aug. 4.
