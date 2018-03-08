UFC news, rumors: Rockhold calls out Gustafsson, Paige VanZant injury update

Former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold seems intent on his move to light heavyweight, and he's got a couple of names in mind for his first fight at 205 pounds. Let's take a look at who he's calling out as well as another fighter looking to make a name for himself in a big way with the latest news and rumors for Thursday, March 8.

Rockhold calls for Gustafsson

Rockhold has made it clear he won't be fighting at 185 pounds again after losing his interim title bout to Yoel Romero at UFC 221. During Monday's edition of "The MMA Hour," Rockhold noted again he's leaving the division behind. As for opponents he could face, a name that's been circulating of late is former title contender Alexander Gustafsson. With his most recent win coming nearly a year ago over Glover Teixiera , Gustafsson said a fight with Rockhold would "keep me warm" as he waits for a title shot against Daniel Cormier.

Rockhold wasn't exactly pleased with those remarks.

"I like it," Rockhold said via MMAFighting.com. "I think it was petty coming after me so early (after the knockout loss). I don't know if he was trying to get under DC's skin, but I'll be coming. I'll be coming to 205. I'm gonna handle my business and you better be sure I'm coming for that ass, too."

Neither fighter is currently scheduled to fight.

