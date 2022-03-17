Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza will -- finally -- run it back. Namajunas vs. Esparza is slated for the co-main event of UFC 274, taking place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7. News of the fight was first reported by Spots Illustrated.

The women's strawweight rematch is eight years in the making. Esparza finished Namajunas at The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale in 2014 to be crowned the division's inaugural champion. Namajunas eventually emerged as the bigger star and captured the UFC women's strawweight title on two separate occasions. Esparza bounced back from early turbulence, winning five straight fights en route to the rematch.

Namajunas (11-4) enters the title defense on a three-fight win streak after avenging her loss to Jessica Andrade and winning back-to-back contests over Zhang Weili. Esparza (18-6) turned back fellow contenders Yan Xioanan, Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson, among others, en route to securing her title shot.

Namajunas vs. Esparza will serve as the co-main event to a UFC lightweight championship clash between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Other notable matches set for UFC 274 include Michae Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux, and Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon.

More UFC news, rumors