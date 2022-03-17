Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza will -- finally -- run it back. Namajunas vs. Esparza is slated for the co-main event of UFC 274, taking place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7. News of the fight was first reported by Spots Illustrated.
The women's strawweight rematch is eight years in the making. Esparza finished Namajunas at The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale in 2014 to be crowned the division's inaugural champion. Namajunas eventually emerged as the bigger star and captured the UFC women's strawweight title on two separate occasions. Esparza bounced back from early turbulence, winning five straight fights en route to the rematch.
Namajunas (11-4) enters the title defense on a three-fight win streak after avenging her loss to Jessica Andrade and winning back-to-back contests over Zhang Weili. Esparza (18-6) turned back fellow contenders Yan Xioanan, Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson, among others, en route to securing her title shot.
Namajunas vs. Esparza will serve as the co-main event to a UFC lightweight championship clash between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Other notable matches set for UFC 274 include Michae Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson, Mauricio "Shogun" Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux, and Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon.
More UFC news, rumors
- Miesha Tate has more time to prepare for her women's flyweight debut. Tate's scheduled bout against Lauren Murphy has been pushed from the UFC Fight Night card on May 14 to UFC 276 on July 2, according to MMA reporter Ariel Helwani. Tate, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion, made her return to the promotion in 2021 after nearly five years of retirement. She is 1-1 since stepping back into the Octagon.
- A number of UFC fights have been released. Chief among them is former NFL star Greg Hardy. MMA Fighting confirmed the departures of Hardy, Sabina Mazo, Davi Ramos and Jared Gooden. Hardy teased his release last week on Instagram after losing to Serghei Spivak at UFC 272, his third consecutive loss. Hardy's UFC run was marred by controversy before and during. His first UFC fight ended via disqualification after Hardy landed an illegal knee. A win over Ben Sosoli was overturned to a no contest after Hardy used an inhaler between rounds. Hardy exits the UFC with a promotional record of 4-5, 1 NC.