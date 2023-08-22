Sean O'Malley is looking for a dance partner for a monster crossover payday. The newly minted UFC bantamweight champion sees WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis as a suitable opponent in a boxing match.

"Suga" called out "Tank" Davis in the aftermath of O'Malley's highlight-reel stoppage of Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. O'Malley envisions a foray into boxing similar to the box office blockbuster that was Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

"I also wouldn't mind knocking out Gervonta Davis," O'Malley said at the UFC 292 post-fight press conference. "And I know people are going to go, 'Ooh, you're a wannabe Conor.' I'm telling you, that fight is going to happen.'

"I feel like it could happen sooner than later. But I also know, OK, UFC is down to get behind stuff like that if it's big enough. With that performance, we're getting close, but maybe I have to go out there, win a couple more fights, win another belt. I don't know if he's even considered a big enough star for the UFC to let that happen. It'll happen."

O'Malley was both dismissive and complimentary of what Davis can offer in such an arrangement. O'Malley considers himself the primary draw in a crossover fight but believes their combined star power can generate serious cash.

"I don't really follow boxing, but I've heard of Gervonta Davis," O'Malley said. "I think he's undefeated. I want to have crazy, massive fights. That shit gets me excited. I love that stuff. There are no stars in the bantamweight division. Gervonta, you can consider him almost a star, and that's what gets me excited. Me vs. Gervonta would be f---ing massive."

