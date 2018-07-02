UFC news, rumors: Tito Ortiz reveals details of Chuck Liddell trilogy fight under Golden Boy
The trilogy fight was apparently shopped around a bit
Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell will indeed have the third fight in their series that both men have talked up recently. It was revealed on Monday that the aging, longtime rivals will clash for a third time, and not only that, but it will be promoted by boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya under the Golden Boy MMA banner. Some details on the fight and how it came about is where we begin our look at the headlines for Monday, July 2.
Tito Ortiz discusses third Chuck Liddell showdown
Just hours after the announcement of the fight was made, Ortiz joined Ariel Helwani on "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show" where he talked some of the details of this event being put together. Among the topics that Ortiz discussed on the show was the fact that the fight will be contested at 205 pounds and it will indeed be airing on pay-per-view -- which really is a bold move, to say the least.
But maybe the most interesting revelation from Ortiz was that a partnership with Golden Boy was not the first choice. During the appearance, Ortiz noted that they shopped the fight to UFC president Dana White and Bellator MMA president Scott Coker before settling on the current arrangement with De La Hoya.
They may have had a small chance with Coker and Bellator agreeing to promote the trilogy fight, but heading to White and the UFC was maybe an even bolder move than airing this fight on pay-per-view. White had stated previously that he had no interest in being involved in any aspect of the third fight between former UFC legends, and while you generally need to take his words with a grain of salt, he really had nothing to gain by even entertaining the thought.
Regardless of all the past details, though, Ortiz finally has the platform to chase that elusive win over Liddell -- thanks to De La Hoya, of all people.
More UFC news, rumors
- Volkan Oezdemir is no longer on the July 22 UFC Fight Night card in Hamburg, Germany. Don't feel bad for him, though. That's because Oezdemir has been promoted to the UFC 227 card on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles where he will square off against Alexander Gustaffson, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. Oezdemir was scheduled to face Mauricio "Shogun" Rua in Hamburg, and according to Okamoto in a follow-up, the leader to face Rua on the card now is Anthony Smith. Ozdemir and Rua were originally scheduled to fight in May in Chile, but visa issues for Ozdemir delayed the potential bout till the summer.
- Speaking to MMA Junkie, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson revealed that he approached UFC president White about finally bringing an event to his home state of South Carolina, and White was pretty receptive to the idea. What's more, Thompson also said that should the South Carolina event take place, he's eyeing up the chance to face former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.
- With Al Iaquinta having to pull out of the fight, lightweight Justin Gaethje will now face James Vick in the main event of the UFC Fight Night event in Lincoln, Nebraska, coming up Aug. 25. How confident is Gaethje that he'll earn a win after two consecutive losses? So confident that the 29-year-old proclaimed on "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show" that if he gets outclassed by Vick in that main event, he'll hang up the gloves for good.
- We now know when the semifinals of the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix will take place. Bellator MMA president Coker revealed to MMA Junkie that the semifinal bouts of Fedor Emilianenko vs. Chael Sonnen and Ryan Bader vs, Matt Mitrione will take place in October. The clashes will not take place on the same card, however, the possibility is there that they could go down on back-to-back nights at locations still to be determined.
