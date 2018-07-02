UFC news, rumors: Tito Ortiz reveals details of Chuck Liddell trilogy fight under Golden Boy

Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell will indeed have the third fight in their series that both men have talked up recently. It was revealed on Monday that the aging, longtime rivals will clash for a third time, and not only that, but it will be promoted by boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya under the Golden Boy MMA banner. Some details on the fight and how it came about is where we begin our look at the headlines for Monday, July 2.

Tito Ortiz discusses third Chuck Liddell showdown

Just hours after the announcement of the fight was made, Ortiz joined Ariel Helwani on "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show" where he talked some of the details of this event being put together. Among the topics that Ortiz discussed on the show was the fact that the fight will be contested at 205 pounds and it will indeed be airing on pay-per-view -- which really is a bold move, to say the least.

But maybe the most interesting revelation from Ortiz was that a partnership with Golden Boy was not the first choice. During the appearance, Ortiz noted that they shopped the fight to UFC president Dana White and Bellator MMA president Scott Coker before settling on the current arrangement with De La Hoya.

Tito says they shopped the fight to Dana and Bellator. #HelwaniShow — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) July 2, 2018

They may have had a small chance with Coker and Bellator agreeing to promote the trilogy fight, but heading to White and the UFC was maybe an even bolder move than airing this fight on pay-per-view. White had stated previously that he had no interest in being involved in any aspect of the third fight between former UFC legends, and while you generally need to take his words with a grain of salt, he really had nothing to gain by even entertaining the thought.

Regardless of all the past details, though, Ortiz finally has the platform to chase that elusive win over Liddell -- thanks to De La Hoya, of all people.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

More UFC news, rumors