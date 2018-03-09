UFC news, rumors: Tyron Woodley says he's getting Floyd Mayweather ready for MMA

This June, the UFC will hold its first pay-per-view event in Chicago with UFC 225. The announcement of a card in the Windy City was exciting enough earlier this year, but immediately speculation began as to what the final fight on the card could be. It appears we may be getting our answer to that soon, as a much-anticipated middleweight title fight seems to be headed our way later this summer. Let's have a look at this and other UFC headlines making the rounds for Friday, March 9.

Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero targeted for UFC 225

Since Romero went into UFC 221 and savagely decimated Luke Rockhold with a third-round knockout in what was originally scheduled as an interim middleweight title fight before the former failed to make weight, everyone has been eagerly anticipating the rematch against the champion Whittaker. That rematch seems destined to happen in front of the UFC faithful in Chicago on June 9 inside the United Center.

Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting confirmed an earlier report on Friday that the company is targeting the middleweight championship showdown for the event. While nothing is set in stone as of yet, Helwani seems to allude to the notion that it's only a matter of time before the UFC makes the official announcement.

Whittaker was originally scheduled to defend his title on the UFC 221 card against Rockhold, but a horrifying staph infection in his stomach put a stop to those plans. Romero stepped in for the champ, and while he did fail to make the required weight which made him ineligible to win capture the interim crown, the victory was convincing enough to give Romero the shot when the champ was good and healthy.

These two squared off with one another at UFC 213 in July 2017, with Whittaker earning the five-round unanimous decision win to be crowned champion. We're all eager to see them face off again for the middleweight title -- let's just hope there's no weigh-in drama, though.

