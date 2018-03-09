UFC news, rumors: Tyron Woodley says he's getting Floyd Mayweather ready for MMA
If Mayweather is making his way into the Octagon, Woodley is a pretty good trainer to have
This June, the UFC will hold its first pay-per-view event in Chicago with UFC 225. The announcement of a card in the Windy City was exciting enough earlier this year, but immediately speculation began as to what the final fight on the card could be. It appears we may be getting our answer to that soon, as a much-anticipated middleweight title fight seems to be headed our way later this summer. Let's have a look at this and other UFC headlines making the rounds for Friday, March 9.
Robert Whittaker vs. Yoel Romero targeted for UFC 225
Since Romero went into UFC 221 and savagely decimated Luke Rockhold with a third-round knockout in what was originally scheduled as an interim middleweight title fight before the former failed to make weight, everyone has been eagerly anticipating the rematch against the champion Whittaker. That rematch seems destined to happen in front of the UFC faithful in Chicago on June 9 inside the United Center.
Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting confirmed an earlier report on Friday that the company is targeting the middleweight championship showdown for the event. While nothing is set in stone as of yet, Helwani seems to allude to the notion that it's only a matter of time before the UFC makes the official announcement.
Whittaker was originally scheduled to defend his title on the UFC 221 card against Rockhold, but a horrifying staph infection in his stomach put a stop to those plans. Romero stepped in for the champ, and while he did fail to make the required weight which made him ineligible to win capture the interim crown, the victory was convincing enough to give Romero the shot when the champ was good and healthy.
These two squared off with one another at UFC 213 in July 2017, with Whittaker earning the five-round unanimous decision win to be crowned champion. We're all eager to see them face off again for the middleweight title -- let's just hope there's no weigh-in drama, though.
More UFC news, rumors
- UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley dropped some pretty big news to TMZ Sports on Friday. During the appearance, the champ revealed that he has not only talked to Floyd Mayweather about a potential move to the Octagon, but that he's also agreed to help him get ready. Woodley claimed that the self-proclaimed best boxer ever is ready to take on some MMA fights, and that there's no one better than him to help "Money" prepare.
- Former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo wants on the upcoming UFC 224 card in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and he knows exactly who he wants to face. The Brazilian told Combate TV news that he wants to face rising featherweight contender Jeremy Stephens on the card, and he's just waiting for the company to set up the clash. While Aldo hasn't had the best go of it lately in the Octagon, a win over a name such as his would help Stephens' future featherweight title aspirations. He seems to know that, too, but he has a different date in mind.
- Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald revealed that an immediate rematch with former champion Douglas Lima probably won't be happening. MacDonald told MMA Junkie that the company would rather find the new champion a fresh contender to battle than put him back in the cage as soon as possible with Lima, but he's still willing to give the former champ another chance at the belt at some point. MacDonald, who took the belt from Lima at Bellator 192 in January, also noted he's still recovering from that gruesome shin injury he suffered while chopping Lima down in the win.
