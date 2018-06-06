UFC news, rumors: Tyron Woodley targeting fight on UFC 227 card in Los Angeles

This Saturday on the UFC 225 card in Chicago, for reasons no one seems to really understand, there will be an interim welterweight championship bout contested between Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington. Lest we forget, however, that Tyron Woodley is the true champion at 170 pounds and he's ready to return to the Octagon following shoulder surgery last December. The champ knows exactly when he wants to make that return, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Wednesday, June 6.

Tyron Woodley wants a spot on UFC 227 card

Last week, Woodley made an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio where he revealed that not only is he set to make his comeback, he specifically desires a slot on the UFC 227 card this Aug. 4 inside Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"I'm projected to be back Aug. 4," Woodley said. "That's when I want to fight. I want to fight in L.A."

Furthermore, Woodley noted that while he's not completely finished with the rehab process, he's currently going near full-tilt on much of his training as he prepares for his return.

"I'm ready. I've been starting to go 100 percent on a lot of things," Woodley said. "Obviously I'm still doing rehab, still getting the strength back. But it's not restricting me from a lot."

Woodley's summer return is one that has been anticipated for some time now, and it appears he's prepared to make that come to fruition. The main issue, however, may be finding him an opponent to face on that UFC 227 card. A matchup with Saturday's interim title bout victor between dos Anjos and Covington may be too quick of a turnaround for either fighter, so the promotion may have to choose from the pool of welterweight contenders -- which includes the likes of Kamaru Usman and Darren Till -- if Woodley is to be featured in LA. It's great the champ is ready to get back to work, but he just may not receive the opponent that makes the most sense in this scenario.

Woodley's last successful defense of his welterweight title came at UFC 214 last July when he emerged victorious via decision over Demian Maia.

