UFC news, rumors: Tyron Woodley targeting fight on UFC 227 card in Los Angeles
The welterweight champ is ready to get back to work in LA
This Saturday on the UFC 225 card in Chicago, for reasons no one seems to really understand, there will be an interim welterweight championship bout contested between Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington. Lest we forget, however, that Tyron Woodley is the true champion at 170 pounds and he's ready to return to the Octagon following shoulder surgery last December. The champ knows exactly when he wants to make that return, and that's where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Wednesday, June 6.
Tyron Woodley wants a spot on UFC 227 card
Last week, Woodley made an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio where he revealed that not only is he set to make his comeback, he specifically desires a slot on the UFC 227 card this Aug. 4 inside Staples Center in Los Angeles.
"I'm projected to be back Aug. 4," Woodley said. "That's when I want to fight. I want to fight in L.A."
Furthermore, Woodley noted that while he's not completely finished with the rehab process, he's currently going near full-tilt on much of his training as he prepares for his return.
"I'm ready. I've been starting to go 100 percent on a lot of things," Woodley said. "Obviously I'm still doing rehab, still getting the strength back. But it's not restricting me from a lot."
Woodley's summer return is one that has been anticipated for some time now, and it appears he's prepared to make that come to fruition. The main issue, however, may be finding him an opponent to face on that UFC 227 card. A matchup with Saturday's interim title bout victor between dos Anjos and Covington may be too quick of a turnaround for either fighter, so the promotion may have to choose from the pool of welterweight contenders -- which includes the likes of Kamaru Usman and Darren Till -- if Woodley is to be featured in LA. It's great the champ is ready to get back to work, but he just may not receive the opponent that makes the most sense in this scenario.
Woodley's last successful defense of his welterweight title came at UFC 214 last July when he emerged victorious via decision over Demian Maia.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
More UFC news, rumors
- Was Conor McGregor potentially slated to make his return on the UFC 224 card that took place in Brazil last month? If you believe his Instagram, he was. While reveling in his No. 4 spot on the Forbes athletes' list, he gave a not-so-subtle hint that he would maybe have fought in Rio de Janeiro on May 12. According to Ariel Helwani, there could have been talks of having McGregor face dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title.
- On the heels of Yair Rodriguez returning to the UFC after it seemed as if he had been released for refusing fights, UFC president Dana White had a stern message for those who may want to refuse in the future. During a recent appearance on the "UFC Unfiltered" podcast, White made it crystal clear in a somewhat profanity-laced tirade that if you're not interested in taking the bouts offered to you, you're not welcome in his organization.
- The women's strawweight fight between Jessica Aguilar and Jodie Esquibel that was pulled from the UFC Utica card this past Friday has a new home. Aguilar confirmed on her Instagram that the bout will now take place on the UFC Fight Night card in Boise, Idaho, on July 14. The original fight on Friday was called off mere hours before the event because of what the New York State Athletic Commission has revealed was a potentially contagious condition suffered by Aguilar.
- The gory debut of bare knuckle boxing -- Bare Knuckle FC 1 -- in Wyoming over the weekend did draw plenty of buzz within the combat sports world. But, you know what else it drew a lot of? Medical suspensions. In the aftermath of the event, 10 fighters were handed some vacation time due to injuries, MMA Junkie is reporting.
-
UFC 225: The man set on ending CM Punk
Mike Jackson may not have much experience, but he thinks he has more than Punk
-
MMA: UFC 225 card preview
This week on 'In This Corner,' Brian Campbell and King Mo take an in-depth look at the UFC...
-
White aiming to eliminate early weigh-in
White seems to be as unhappy with the early weigh-ins as the fans
-
Covington: Hate for dos Anjos is real
Covington will get his first real shot at a title on Saturday night in Chicago
-
UFC 225 fight card, rumors, main event
UFC's return to Chicago could be one of its better shows of the year
-
Miesha Tate has baby after long labor
The 31-year-old fighter retired in 2016