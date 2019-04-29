UFC news, rumors: UFC 242 card in Abu Dhabi set with Khabib vs. Poirier as possible main event

UFC made a blockbuster announcement on Monday morning that it will be returning to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Sept. 7 for the UFC 242 event, a revelation that was first reported earlier this month by MMA Fighting. What made the announcement of the "blockbuster" variety, however, was the fact that this will mark the beginning of a partnership between UFC and Abu Dhabi that will see events held in the United Arab Emirates capital over the course of the next five years.

"We are making a long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi because we have had great success in that market," UFC president Dana White said in a release. "The demand from our fans to bring UFC back to Abu Dhabi has been overwhelming, and over the next five years, DCT Abu Dhabi will help us deliver some spectacular UFC championship fights to the UAE. I'm very excited about this partnership and what it will mean for the growth of this sport and for UFC in the region."

Being a little over four months out from an event generally makes it difficult to decipher what the main event of the card will ultimately be, but UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi is an exception to that rule. It's expected that the headlining fight will mark the return of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to square off with interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier -- who recently defeated featherweight champion Max Holloway -- to determine an undisputed king of the division. Following Poirier's victory at UFC 236, Nurmagomedov congratulated the new interim champion on Twitter and capped off the tweet with a "see you in September" message, seemingly revealing that the undisputed title fight is at least on the table for UFC 242. Upon the announcement of the card on Monday, Poirier had a message for his likely next opponent.

UFC has held two events in Abu Dhabi previously: UFC 112 in 2010 and UFC Fight Night 39 in 2014.

