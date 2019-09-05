UFC news, rumors: UFC president Dana White calls 'a wrap' on B.J. Penn's fighting career

UFC legend B.J. Penn has fought in the Octagon for the last time, according to UFC president Dana White. White's statements come a week after videos surfaced of Penn in a pair of altercations at a bar in Hawaii.

In the first video, Penn is seen with back mount on another patron delivering a series of punches to the side of the head. The second video released, which apparently took place before the initial video, showed Penn knocked out by a punch thrown by the same man. The incident came on the heels of another recent video of Penn fighting in the streets outside a strip club. The Hall of Famer has also been in the news for his ex-girlfriend filing for a restraining order after alleging years of mental, sexual and physical abuse.

For White, who had been criticized for continuing to book Penn in fights as his career and life have spiraled downward, the most recent videos were the breaking point for the promotion.

"He won't fight again," White told ESPN. "That's a wrap.

"It's not even that this was the last straw. I didn't love him continuing to fight anyway. But we have the relationship that he and I have and he's getting me on the phone begging me for another fight, begging me for another opportunity, it's hard for me to turn him down. But after what I saw on that video, BJ needs to focus on his personal life and get himself together before he thinks about fighting again."

Dana White on the recent videos that surfaced of BJ Penn. pic.twitter.com/Ll35VFuAfG — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 5, 2019

Penn, who is on a record-setting seven fight losing skid and has not won a fight since November 2010, recently discussed the street fights with TSN.

"The last thing I'm trying to do is to look to go out into a fight," Penn said. "Ask anybody who knows me, I'm not the first guy to go around and just start pushing people. I'm an older guy too and I just want to enjoy my life and I was thinking today, driving around, why don't I have two bodyguards on the sides of me at all times just making sure it's impossible I can get into any trouble. I was thinking that all morning."

Penn then discussed starting his training camp for what was to be his final fight, a bout with Nik Lentz at a date that was yet to be determined. Unfortunately for the former lightweight and lightweight champ, it appears the book is now closed on his storied career.

