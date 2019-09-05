UFC news, rumors: UFC president Dana White calls 'a wrap' on B.J. Penn's fighting career
The UFC Hall of Famer is done fighting in the Octagon after multiple recent street brawls
UFC legend B.J. Penn has fought in the Octagon for the last time, according to UFC president Dana White. White's statements come a week after videos surfaced of Penn in a pair of altercations at a bar in Hawaii.
In the first video, Penn is seen with back mount on another patron delivering a series of punches to the side of the head. The second video released, which apparently took place before the initial video, showed Penn knocked out by a punch thrown by the same man. The incident came on the heels of another recent video of Penn fighting in the streets outside a strip club. The Hall of Famer has also been in the news for his ex-girlfriend filing for a restraining order after alleging years of mental, sexual and physical abuse.
For White, who had been criticized for continuing to book Penn in fights as his career and life have spiraled downward, the most recent videos were the breaking point for the promotion.
"He won't fight again," White told ESPN. "That's a wrap.
"It's not even that this was the last straw. I didn't love him continuing to fight anyway. But we have the relationship that he and I have and he's getting me on the phone begging me for another fight, begging me for another opportunity, it's hard for me to turn him down. But after what I saw on that video, BJ needs to focus on his personal life and get himself together before he thinks about fighting again."
Penn, who is on a record-setting seven fight losing skid and has not won a fight since November 2010, recently discussed the street fights with TSN.
"The last thing I'm trying to do is to look to go out into a fight," Penn said. "Ask anybody who knows me, I'm not the first guy to go around and just start pushing people. I'm an older guy too and I just want to enjoy my life and I was thinking today, driving around, why don't I have two bodyguards on the sides of me at all times just making sure it's impossible I can get into any trouble. I was thinking that all morning."
Penn then discussed starting his training camp for what was to be his final fight, a bout with Nik Lentz at a date that was yet to be determined. Unfortunately for the former lightweight and lightweight champ, it appears the book is now closed on his storied career.
More UFC news, rumors
- Former UFC star and host of MTV's Bully Beatdown Jason "Mayhem" Miller recently posted on social media for the first time in two years. After being sentenced to a year in jail last month following a guilty plea in a felony vandalism case, Miller placed a message on his Facebook page. "It goes without saying that I was acting like a madman for a good stretch of my post fight life, and I can't make excuses for my behavior," Miller said in his statement. "I can, however, explain that I wasn't in the right state of mind for a very long time, as evidenced by my constant war with law enforcement, destruction of public property, domestic disturbances and evading, but eventually I was caught, and forced to take a long, long look in the mirror. I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone that I negatively affected during the dark times, including friends, family, law enforcement and the kalt, whom I have abandoned for far too long. I'm sorry."
- Controversial former NFL star turned UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has his next fight lined up. Hardy will fight Jarjis Danho at UFC Singapore on Oct. 26. Hardy has won two straight fights after losing his official Octagon debut by disqualification. Danho has one of the most unique two-fight careers in the UFC, losing his debut by majority technical decision and battling to a majority draw in his most recent fight.
- Welterweight great Georges St. Pierre is maintaining that he has retired. In large part, St. Pierre told DAZN, because the UFC has no interest in booking the former welterweight and middleweight champ against lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. "I would need that to be worth it to me," St. Pierre said. "Not only money-wise but legacy wise and satisfaction wise. That's why I wanted to fight Khabib because I could have lost big but at least I could have win big. If I ever come back, it's not impossible but right now I don't see nothing. The UFC refuse a fight with Khabib and I and there's nothing that really excites me."
