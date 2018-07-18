UFC news, rumors: Valentina Shevchenko to challenge Nicco Montano for flyweight title

Last December during "The Ultimate Fighter 26" Finale, Nicco Montano made history when she became the inaugural women's flyweight champion. The problem since then has been that, due to complications recovering from a foot injury suffered during her title win, she has been unable to defend the championship. Well, that's about to change soon, as she'll be putting that title on the line against one of the more dangerous women in the UFC.

Nicco Montano vs. Valentina Shevchenko set for UFC 228

The UFC officially announced on Wednesday that, at UFC 228 in Dallas on Sept. 8, Montano will be defending her flyweight championship against a newcomer to the division, Valentina Shevchenko. This is the fight that has been expected for a while, and now we have a set time and location in place.

Shevchenko will be challenging for UFC gold for the second time in her career, and unlike her first opportunity, most expect her to emerge victorious this time. The native of Kyrgyzstan had previously competed in the bantamweight division, and after unsuccessfully challenging Amanda Nunes for the championship at UFC 215 last September, Shevchenko made her flyweight debut at UFC Fight Night 125 this past February. Shevchenko defeated Priscila Cachoeira via submission in the second round, but she decimated her opponent from start to finish. It was a brutal fight to watch take place, and it just convinced everyone that much more that Shevchenko should have an easy time becoming the queen of the flyweight division.

Will that be the case? We're finally going to find out come UFC 228 in Dallas. While the championship match between Shevchenko and Montano is now confirmed, it will not serve as the main event on Sept. 8. The final bout for the night has yet to be determined.

