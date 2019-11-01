UFC news, rumors: Walt Harris withdraws from bout as search for his stepdaughter continues
There is a $35,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible
UFC heavyweight Walt Harris' stepdaughter has been missing since Oct. 23 with social media pleas from Harris as well as other members of the UFC roster hoping to find her. With the initial reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the involved parties at $5,000, UFC president Dana White added $25,000 to the reward money before an anonymous donor added another $5,000.
The Auburn, Alabama Police Division released a statement on the situation in which they state they consider Aniah Haley Blanchard to be "a victim of foul play."
"The Auburn Police Division continues to diligently investigate the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard who was reported missing by her family on October 24, 2019," Auburn Police said in a statement released on Thursday. "In that effort, Auburn and Montgomery Police as well as nine other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies working on the case are operating as a task force.
"Evidence from within Aniah Blanchard's vehicle, recovered in Montgomery, was examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and has now determined that she was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play. The Auburn Police Division and Montgomery Police Department are still requesting assistance from the public regarding any information on the location of Aniah and her vehicle between Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and today."
Two days later, Auburn Police recovered Blanchard's 2017 Honda CR-V after it was reported at an apartment complex in Montgomery, Alabama. The vehicle had extensive damage on the right side, which was not present the last time Blanchard was seen with the car.
Harris was scheduled to face Alistair Overeem in the main event of UFC on ESPN 7 on Dec. 7 but dropped out of the fight due to the issues surrounding his stepdaughter.
More UFC news, rumors
- Conor McGregor avoided jail time in his case involving the assault of an elderly man in an pub in Ireland. The UFC star pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and was hit with a $1,116.68 fine. The altercation occurred April 6 at The Marble Arch Pub after McGregor was lining up shots of his Proper Twelve whiskey for bar patrons. McGregor struck the victim when he refused to take a shot of the whiskey.
- The UFC announced a season of Dana White's Contender Series to take place in Asia. While a date and participating fighters have not been announced, the fights will take place in the new UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai.
- The Dec. 21 UFC Busan card has added a heavyweight fight as Ciryl Gane will square off with Tanner Boser. Gane stopped Don'Tale Mayes on Oct. 26 to run his record to 5-0, with two wins coming in the Octagon. Boser made his UFC debut on Oct. 18, defeating Daniel Spitz by decision to improve to 17-5-1.
