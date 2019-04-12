UFC news, rumors: White proclaims McGregor 'will fight again' after retirement tease; Cormier-Lesnar on hold?
Plus, former bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw issues an apology for his failed drug test
While many are speculating whether former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor will fight inside the Octagon ever again, UFC president Dana White doesn't seem too worried about losing his biggest money-maker in history. Ahead of UFC 236 in Atlanta on Saturday night, White spoke to CNN, and when asked about the Irishman's future, he proclaimed that we will see him back inside the Octagon.
"Conor McGregor will fight again," White said. "Me and Conor communicate every day. We've been talking all this week. Things are good with Conor and I and we'll get something figured out soon.
"Conor likes to be in a position where he holds the cards and he does what he wants to do. And, you know, he and I figure out how to work together and how to make it all happen."
Listen to our interview with Max Holloway on the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast as he previews his title fight this weekend, and be sure to subscribe in the embed below.
Last month, McGregor sent everyone into a late-night frenzy when he posted to Twitter that he was retiring from the sport. Most were skeptical of the "announcement," but when it comes to McGregor -- who seemingly does what he wants when he wants -- you never truly know.
McGregor last fought in October 2018 at UFC 229, where he was defeated via third-round submission by reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a main event that saw its spotlight stolen by the infamous post-fight melee, resulting in both fighters being levied suspensions. In his time away from the Octagon since that fight, McGregor has dealt with his share of legal issues, including a felony robbery charge over damaging a person's cell phone in Miami as well as a reported sexual assault accusation in his home country of Ireland.
Amid all of this, though, "Notorious" could be returning to competition sooner rather than later if the UFC president is to be believed.
More UFC news
- Recent rumblings have had us anticipating that the next heavyweight championship showdown will feature Daniel Cormier defending his title against former champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar ... unless it won't. During UFC's seasonal press conference on Friday ahead of UFC 236, White said that the fight isn't even the works as he hasn't even spoken to Lesnar about it at this point, meaning Cormier could be defending against ex-champion Stipe Miocic first.
- TJ Dillashaw was suspended two years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency this week after it was revealed an in-competition test related to his recent unsuccessful challenge for the flyweight title against Henry Cejudo turned up positive for EPO. On Friday, Dillashaw issued an apology on Instagram in which he simply started off by stating, "I messed up." He also revealed a bit of previously-unknown injury news in the post. Supported by a sling, Dillashaw said that he recently underwent surgery on his right shoulder, and a procedure is scheduled to repair the left shoulder in the future as the two-time bantamweight champion has been dealing with a torn rotator cuff for the past few years.
