UFC news, rumors: White proclaims McGregor 'will fight again' after retirement tease; Cormier-Lesnar on hold?

While many are speculating whether former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor will fight inside the Octagon ever again, UFC president Dana White doesn't seem too worried about losing his biggest money-maker in history. Ahead of UFC 236 in Atlanta on Saturday night, White spoke to CNN, and when asked about the Irishman's future, he proclaimed that we will see him back inside the Octagon.

"Conor McGregor will fight again," White said. "Me and Conor communicate every day. We've been talking all this week. Things are good with Conor and I and we'll get something figured out soon.

"Conor likes to be in a position where he holds the cards and he does what he wants to do. And, you know, he and I figure out how to work together and how to make it all happen."

Last month, McGregor sent everyone into a late-night frenzy when he posted to Twitter that he was retiring from the sport. Most were skeptical of the "announcement," but when it comes to McGregor -- who seemingly does what he wants when he wants -- you never truly know.

McGregor last fought in October 2018 at UFC 229, where he was defeated via third-round submission by reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a main event that saw its spotlight stolen by the infamous post-fight melee, resulting in both fighters being levied suspensions. In his time away from the Octagon since that fight, McGregor has dealt with his share of legal issues, including a felony robbery charge over damaging a person's cell phone in Miami as well as a reported sexual assault accusation in his home country of Ireland.

Amid all of this, though, "Notorious" could be returning to competition sooner rather than later if the UFC president is to be believed.

