UFC news, rumors: Yair Rodriguez to be cut by UFC; Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 set for Calgary
Rodriguez was cut by the organization for refusing fights
Yair Rodriguez once seemed to have a promising career ahead of him in the UFC featherweight division, but that all came to a screeching halt the day before UFC 224 is set to take place in Brazil. Rodriguez looking for a new organization to call home is where we begin our look at the biggest UFC headlines for Friday, May 11.
Yair Rodriguez cut by UFC
In news that was first reported by the Los Angeles Times, Rodriguez (10-2) will be cut by UFC for failing to agree to multiple fights that would have taken place at UFC 227 on Aug. 4 at Staples Center. Rodriguez, who has not stepped into the Octagon in nearly a year, reportedly turned down proposed battles with Ricardo Lamas and most recently Zabit Magomedsharipov.
UFC president Dana White was very upfront to the L.A. Times when discussing the decision to make the roster move.
"The guy's off a year, rejects a fight with Lamas and then doesn't want to fight a guy below him in the rankings?" White asked. "He can go somewhere else. We have no use for him.
"He calls that fight fake news. This is real news."
Rodriguez was the winner of "The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America" back in 2014, and was on an unblemished run right up until his TKO stoppage loss to Frankie Edgar last May at UFC 211 that left him with one of the worst eye injuries ever seen in combat sports. He has not been able to agree to another fight since healing up, though, and that ultimately ended up resulting in his premature exit from the promotion. He leaves, for now, with a 6-1 record in UFC.
More UFC news, rumors
- The rumors have finally come to fruition, and we have a main event for the UFC on Fox Calgary show on July 28 with Eddie Alvarez taking on Dustin Poirier in a heavily-anticipated rematch in the lightweight division. These two met one another last May at UFC 211, with the bout coming to an anti-climactic end. When Alvarez connected with illegal knees to the head as Poirier was down on the canvas, the referee called the matchup and declared it a no contest.
- The biggest UFC news of the day on Friday was Mackenzie Dern missing weight ahead of her scheduled UFC 224 fight with Amanda Cooper. Well, Cooper -- understandably -- is none too pleased, despite the fact she's still taking the bout while receiving a reported 30 percent of Dern's purse. Cooper took to Twitter to call Dern a disgrace for missing the required weight by seven pounds, while at the same time reiterating she'll still be competing -- throwing in another quick jab about the fight technically happening in two weight classes.
- And in a crazy story from Rio de Janeiro right before UFC 224, Dana White confirmed to ESPN on Friday that several staffers were victims of an armed robbery on Thursday. Rio police are investigating the incident, and thankfully, no one affected suffered any reported injuries.
-
Bellator 199 predictions, picks, odds
The final leg of the opening round of the Bellator Grand Prix wraps up in California on Sa...
-
UFC 224 predictions, expert picks, odds
Find out who the staff at CBS Sports is picking to win on the main card in Brazil this wee...
-
UFC 224 weigh-ins: Dern misses badly
The top women's strawweight prospect has had issues making 115 pounds in the past
-
UFC 224 fight card, prelims, odds
A pair of women's bantamweight are ready to throwdown this weekend in South America
-
Lawal predicts KO win over Bader
A healthy Lawal is oozing confidence heading into his fight with Bader
-
Opening odds on GSP vs. Nate Diaz
Oddsmakers see GSP coming out victorious should the fight take place