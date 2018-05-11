UFC news, rumors: Yair Rodriguez to be cut by UFC; Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 set for Calgary

Yair Rodriguez once seemed to have a promising career ahead of him in the UFC featherweight division, but that all came to a screeching halt the day before UFC 224 is set to take place in Brazil. Rodriguez looking for a new organization to call home is where we begin our look at the biggest UFC headlines for Friday, May 11.

Yair Rodriguez cut by UFC

In news that was first reported by the Los Angeles Times, Rodriguez (10-2) will be cut by UFC for failing to agree to multiple fights that would have taken place at UFC 227 on Aug. 4 at Staples Center. Rodriguez, who has not stepped into the Octagon in nearly a year, reportedly turned down proposed battles with Ricardo Lamas and most recently Zabit Magomedsharipov.

UFC president Dana White was very upfront to the L.A. Times when discussing the decision to make the roster move.

"The guy's off a year, rejects a fight with Lamas and then doesn't want to fight a guy below him in the rankings?" White asked. "He can go somewhere else. We have no use for him.

"He calls that fight fake news. This is real news."

Rodriguez was the winner of "The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America" back in 2014, and was on an unblemished run right up until his TKO stoppage loss to Frankie Edgar last May at UFC 211 that left him with one of the worst eye injuries ever seen in combat sports. He has not been able to agree to another fight since healing up, though, and that ultimately ended up resulting in his premature exit from the promotion. He leaves, for now, with a 6-1 record in UFC.

More UFC news, rumors