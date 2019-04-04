UFC news, rumors: Yoel Romero out of UFC on ESPN 3 main event vs. Jacare Souza with illness

The main event that was scheduled to highlight the UFC's return to south Florida on April 27 has apparently been scrapped. According to Brazilian outlet AgFight, Yoel Romero has been forced to pull out of his UFC on ESPN 3 main event rematch against Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza after contracting pneumonia in the lead up to the fight. Ariel Helwani of ESPN confirmed the news of Romero's withdrawal on Thursday.

After some speculation for a time that the card would feature an intense middleweight showdown between Romero and rising undefeated prospect Paulo Costa, it was announced last month that the return bout between Romero and Souza would serve as the headliner instead. Romero was victorious over Souza in their first meeting back at UFC 194 via split decision.

According to Helwani, UFC is currently on the lookout for a new main event to take center stage on the UFC on ESPN 3 card, and that may or may not include Souza remaining in one of the corners -- as difficult as that may be to bring to fruition.

UFC on ESPN 3 takes place on April 27 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

