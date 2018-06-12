UFC news, rumors: Yoel Romero planning lawsuit, Robert Whittaker set for hand surgery
Romero and his team will not be letting the UFC 225 debacle go
The main event of UFC 225 on Saturday had the middleweight championship removed from the equation following yet another early weigh-in mishap, and the most recent issue may not be going away anytime soon. Legal action being pursued is where we begin our look at the biggest UFC headlines making the rounds for Tuesday, June 12.
Yoel Romero seeking legal action
Prior to what was scheduled to be a middleweight championship bout in Chicago at UFC 225 against Robert Whittaker, No. 1 contender Yoel Romero missed weight on Friday -- his second consecutive missed cut prior to a title bout this year alone. After weighing in at 186 pounds, Romero was originally given two hours before he could attempt one last time. On that second attempt, the challenger came in at 185.2 pounds, relegating the main event to a five-round, non-title clash. We would come to find out, however, that Romero wasn't really allotted the full two hours to make the 185-pound limit. The Illinois State Athletic Commission stepped in after just one hour and stopped Romero from cutting for his own safety.
Romero was displeased with this decision and even referenced it following his split decision loss to Whittaker in what turned out to be an epic clash. The "Soldier of God" is not letting the issue drop, either. During an appearance on "The MMA Hour" on Monday, Romero's agent, Malki Kawa, revealed the team plans to sue the Illinois State Athletic Commission over what they he believed was an injustice to his fighter.
"We're gonna sue them," Kawa said via MMA Fighting. "I'm gonna send the paperwork soon. It's going out probably this week."
This is a bold move on the part of Romero's team, seeing as the athletic commission will undoubtedly argue it was simply looking out for the best interests of the fighter. But in the end, Team Romero feels they were wronged, so they're taking every course of action they deem necessary.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
More UFC news, rumors
- Speaking of that classic main event on Saturday, during the win, the champion Whittaker suffered a broken hand in the first round -- effectively making his victory all the more impressive. Also on "The MMA Hour" Monday, Whittaker confirmed that he will soon have surgery to insert a pin into his thumb, but he hopes to be back in 2018.
- In a post-fight interview Saturday on FS1, new interim welterweight champion Colby Covington got into it with former middleweight champion and the recently-retired Michael Bisping. Covington, never one to know where his off-button is, told MMA Junkie on Tuesday that Bisping's participation in the exchange as an analyst was a mockery to the sport. Then, of course, he threatened to go across the pond and smack him silly. Covington defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision on Saturday to capture the interim welterweight title, and now a date with true champion Tyron Woodley looms in the future.
- Claudia Gadelha defeated Carla Esparza at UFC 225, but Esparza senses some shenanigans may have been involved. The former women's strawweight champion told Ariel Helwani on Monday that she suspected the victorious Gadelha of greasing. Esparza said that upon watching the fight back, she noticed several instances in which her arms were slipping while attempting submissions.
-
McGregor, team working on plea deal
McGregor also released a brief statement on his actions from the April tirade
-
Hardy scores TKO in first pro MMA fight
Hardy was emphatic in his win on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series
-
MMA: UFC 225 fallout
What's next for UFC and some of its stars after last Saturday's big pay-per-view?
-
Updating UFC fight schedule for 2018
UFC looks to keep its PPV schedule rolling -- and together -- after a rough start to 2018
-
UFC 225 results, highlights, winners
The pair of top middleweights put on an absolute show for the fans in Chicago
-
McGregor celebrates as court date looms
McGregor and Cowley are due back in court soon for the UFC 223 fiasco