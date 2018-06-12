UFC news, rumors: Yoel Romero planning lawsuit, Robert Whittaker set for hand surgery

The main event of UFC 225 on Saturday had the middleweight championship removed from the equation following yet another early weigh-in mishap, and the most recent issue may not be going away anytime soon. Legal action being pursued is where we begin our look at the biggest UFC headlines making the rounds for Tuesday, June 12.

Yoel Romero seeking legal action

Prior to what was scheduled to be a middleweight championship bout in Chicago at UFC 225 against Robert Whittaker, No. 1 contender Yoel Romero missed weight on Friday -- his second consecutive missed cut prior to a title bout this year alone. After weighing in at 186 pounds, Romero was originally given two hours before he could attempt one last time. On that second attempt, the challenger came in at 185.2 pounds, relegating the main event to a five-round, non-title clash. We would come to find out, however, that Romero wasn't really allotted the full two hours to make the 185-pound limit. The Illinois State Athletic Commission stepped in after just one hour and stopped Romero from cutting for his own safety.

Romero was displeased with this decision and even referenced it following his split decision loss to Whittaker in what turned out to be an epic clash. The "Soldier of God" is not letting the issue drop, either. During an appearance on "The MMA Hour" on Monday, Romero's agent, Malki Kawa, revealed the team plans to sue the Illinois State Athletic Commission over what they he believed was an injustice to his fighter.

"We're gonna sue them," Kawa said via MMA Fighting. "I'm gonna send the paperwork soon. It's going out probably this week."

This is a bold move on the part of Romero's team, seeing as the athletic commission will undoubtedly argue it was simply looking out for the best interests of the fighter. But in the end, Team Romero feels they were wronged, so they're taking every course of action they deem necessary.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

More UFC news, rumors