UFC news, rumors: Yoel Romero vs. Jacare Souza 2 set for UFC Fight Night main event in Florida

UFC will make its return to Florida for a UFC Fight Night event on April 27, and while the main event isn't the one many had anticipated over the past few weeks, it's still a middleweight matchup that will draw in a lot of attention. UFC president Dana White confirmed to ESPN on Thursday that Yoel Romero will return to the Octagon in the main event to face off with Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza. This will serve as the rematch to their bout in 2015 which saw Romero emerge with a controversial split-decision victory.

The ESPN report noted that, as had been speculated, the promotion looked into pairing Romero against undefeated rising middleweight prospect Paulo Costa but the decision to go with the Souza rematch ultimately came to fruition instead.

Romero (13-3), who is free to compete again after taking part in a reality show in which he was recently eliminated, will be looking to rebound from his split-decision loss to champion Robert Whittaker in June 2018. It was Romero's second loss in his last three fights, both of which came at the hands of Whittaker, with the victory sandwiched in being a third-round KO victory over former champ Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 in February 2018.

Souza (26-6) will not only be looking to avenge his 2015 loss to Romero but also extend his winning streak to two as he continues to aim for his first middleweight title shot. The 39-year-old veteran is coming off a KO victory over Chris Weidman at UFC 230 in November 2018.

The UFC Fight Night event on April 27 will take place inside the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

More UFC news, rumors