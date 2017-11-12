UFC Norfolk results: Poirier finishes Pettis in bloody war, details next opponent

True to his nickname of "The Diamond," Dustin Poirier has proven he can shine under pressure since returning to lightweight in 2015. Saturday was no different as Poirier showcased the full evolution of his skills in a third-round TKO over former champion Anthony Pettis in the main event of UFC Fight Night in Norfolk, Virginia.

Poirier (22-5) avoided defeat for the seventh time in eight fights since returning to 155 pounds and did so by remaining poised throughout a bloody and violent brawl. The result was the biggest and most impressive victory of Poirier's career. A beaten Pettis (20-7), who bled all over the Octagon due to cuts above his eye, tapped out at 2:08 of Round 3 while locked in a body triangle. The abrupt ending appeared to come in part due to injury as Pettis held his midsection.

After an insane fight, Anthony Pettis taps out and Dustin Poirier earns the biggest win of his career! #UFCNorfolk https://t.co/ITDZtPavf2 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

"Before I walked out here, I said, 'Here we go again, another main event,'" Poirier said. "Everybody points a finger and says I slip up in big fights. But that's two champions in a row I just beat, so what's up?"

Poirier, 28, secured early takedowns in all three rounds and opened up cuts with vicious elbows from top position. He also landed the more damaging strikes from the standup while doing well to stand up in the face of Pettis' aggressive counter strikes.

"I knew [Pettis] has been working on his takedowns but I have been at American Top Team for the last five years, and I have been working my ass off," Poirier said. "A couple years ago, Frankie [Edgar] brought me out to New Jersey, and I don't think I saw a double leg in my life until I met those guys. I know I have a lot of work to do and I've just been working."

After Pettis' was wobbled in the final 30 seconds of Round 1 on a big right hand, he rallied with a flurry before the final horn and hurt Poirier with a right of his own.

They're brawling in round 1!!! Both guys busted open!!



What a round!! #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/WNjcDyi2qR — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2017

"I'm a nasty dude. I love this, this is what I live for," Poirier said. "The talking and calling people out and acting crazy -- that's not what I do. I fight and I earn it."

Poirier's performance spoke volumes. He spent the majority of Round 2 covered in Pettis' blood after dominating from top position on the ground. But after a lengthy referee stoppage for the doctor to look at Pettis' eye, Poirier was lucky to slip out of a desperate triangle choke attempt thanks to excessive blood. The two fighters continued to dramatically reverse one another on the ground until Poirier finished the round with huge hammer shots.

"It was pretty gross, I could smell the blood," Poirier said. "It was pouring out of his face, and I'm surprised he pulled his will together and got back on top a few times. He was on top and I was on top; it was a lot of fun."

Round 3 was more of the same for Poirier, who achieved full mount before applying the body triangle after Pettis gave up his back. Shortly after, the fight was over.

"[The finish] was kind of weird," Poirier said. "I thought I was going to maybe get the head-and-arm choke or maybe the rear naked. I knew that he was hurt, and he was bleeding a lot. I felt the power leave him when I landed an elbow and he started bleeding a lot. I felt that he wasn't giving his all anymore. You know the point in a fight when the guy is broken and doesn't want to be there at all anymore and I felt that happens to a lot of these guys.

"I had a body triangle from mount and we kind of twisted at a weird angle and I don't know if one of his ribs popped out or not."

Poirier, whose only defeats over his last 12 outings have come against Conor McGregor and Michael Johnson, believes he is closing in on his first UFC title shot.

"I'm not going to ask for a fight, I'm going to tell you right now who I am going to fight," Poirier said. "I'm going to fight the winner of Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez [UFC 218 on Dec. 2] and then I'm going to fight for the belt. There it is, I laid it out for you. Work is over.

"The winner out of Gaethje-Alvarez will be another blood bath, another fight of the night and another main event. That's what fans want to see and that's what I want to be part of."

Pettis continued a difficult slide since losing his UFC title to Rafael dos Anjos in 2015. The 30-year-old has lost five of his last seven bouts.