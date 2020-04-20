UFC odds, May 9 predictions: MMA insider reveals picks for Gaethje vs. Ferguson, Cejudo vs. Cruz

The UFC is determined to make up for lost time, and its proposed May 9 card will go a long way toward achieving that goal. The mixed martial arts promotion has seen three events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but president Dana White has insisted that the UFC will still hold all planned events for 2020 and give fighters every bout they are entitled to on their contracts.

White has yet to reveal a location for the May 9 UFC event, but has repeatedly insisted all fights are booked and logistics are taken care of. The May 9 UFC card is highlighted by three title bouts, topped by an interim lightweight belt clash between the explosive Tony Ferguson and hard-punching Justin Gaethje. Ferguson is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Gaethje is offered at +170 in the latest UFC odds for the May 9 event. Before you lock in any selections for the May 9 UFC fight card, make sure you check out the latest UFC predictions from SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley.

Gaethje vs. Ferguson preview

Marley knows the 36-year-old Ferguson (25-3) comes in on a 12-fight winning streak and hasn't lost since May 2012. He is revered for his fearlessness and ability to win through a variety of MMA disciplines. Six of his last eight victories have come by stoppage, including a TKO of Donald Cerrone last year and a submission of Anthony Pettis in October 2018. The top-ranked Ferguson briefly held the interim belt after beating Kevin Lee by submission in October 2017.

Ferguson faces a challenge from the No. 4-ranked Gaethje (21-2), the former World Series of Fighting champion who has been waiting for a title opportunity amid a crowded division. It is believed the winner of the May 9 main event will get to challenge the Russian champ for the unified title.

Gaethje, 31, is known for his knockout power and relentless aggression. He started his UFC campaign with a 1-2 mark, but has since won three straight bouts by first-round knockout. He stopped Cerrone in September 2019. Gaethje has 18 knockouts among his 21 career MMA victories and only gone to a decision twice in his career. See Marley's picks for Ferguson vs. Gaethje and every fight on the upcoming UFC card here.

Top May 9 UFC predictions

We'll share one of Marley's selections for the May 9 UFC card here: He is backing Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza (-150) to get the best of Uriah Hall (+125) in a matchup of veteran middleweights on the preliminary UFC May 9 card.

A former "Ultimate Fighter" finalist in 2013, Hall (15-9) has seen a career resurgence of sorts behind two consecutive victories. The 35-year-old took a split decision over rising prospect Antonio Carlos Junior in September.

Souza (26-8-1) has dropped three of his past four bouts, but all have come against highly ranked contenders. The 40-year-old Brazilian dropped a disputed split decision in November at light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz, who is expected to be next in line for a title shot against Jon Jones.

"Souza is one of the most dangerous Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu guys in the world," Marley told SportsLine. "If he gets this fight to the mat, it could be over shortly thereafter."

