UFC odds, May 9 predictions: MMA insider unveils picks for Gaethje vs. Ferguson, Cejudo vs. Cruz

The UFC has vowed to return at the earliest moment possible amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the mixed martial arts promotion plans to do so in style. UFC president Dana White has announced plans for a May 9 card that, if it comes to fruition, would be one of the most impressive in the organization's history. The proposed May 9 UFC fight card features three title bouts, headlined by an interim lightweight title clash between top-ranked Tony Ferguson and No. 4-ranked Justin Gaethje.

Other bouts include a women's featherweight championship fight between champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Felicia Spencer and a bantamweight championship fight between champion Henry Cejudo and veteran Dominick Cruz. Ferguson was a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Gaethje was a +170 underdog in the UFC odds at William Hill prior to the cancellation of UFC 249. Before you lock in any selections for the May 9 UFC card, make sure you check out the latest UFC predictions from SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley.

Gaethje vs. Ferguson preview

Marley knows the 36-year-old Ferguson (25-3) comes in on a 12-fight winning streak and hasn't lost since May 2012. He is revered for his fearlessness and ability to win through a variety of MMA disciplines. Six of his last eight victories have come by stoppage, including a TKO of Donald Cerrone last year and a submission of Anthony Pettis in October 2018. The top-ranked Ferguson briefly held the interim belt after beating Kevin Lee by submission in October 2017.

Ferguson faces a challenge from the No. 4-ranked Gaethje (21-2), the former World Series of Fighting champion who has been waiting for a title opportunity amid a crowded division. It is believed the winner of the May 9 main event will get to challenge the Russian champ for the unified title.

Gaethje, 31, is known for his knockout power and relentless aggression. He started his UFC campaign with a 1-2 mark, but has since won three straight bouts by first-round knockout. He stopped Cerrone in September 2019. Gaethje has 18 knockouts among his 21 career MMA victories and only gone to a decision twice in his career. See Marley's picks for Ferguson vs. Gaethje and every fight on the upcoming UFC card here.

Top May 9 UFC predictions

We'll share one of Marley's selections for the May 9 UFC card here: He is backing Vicente Luque (-230) to get his hand raised against Niko Price (+190) in a battle of welterweight contenders.

Price (14-3-1) has become a fan favorite because of his relentless and fearless style. The 30-year-old Florida native is known for action-packed bouts and has won four of his past six fights.

Luque (17-7-1) was climbing the rankings behind a six-fight win streak before he dropped a decision against Stephen Thompson in November. The Brazilian submission specialist has five stoppages in his last six victories.

"Luque has the advantage everywhere, except for power," Marley told SportsLine. "Price is going to need a knockout to win, but I don't see that happening."

How to make UFC picks

Marley also has strong picks for Ferguson vs. Gaethje and every other bout on the May 9 card.

May 9 UFC odds

Tony Ferguson (-200) vs. Justin Gaethje (+170)

Henry Cejudo (-220) vs. Dominick Cruz (+180)

Amanda Nunes (-380) vs Felicia Spencer (+310)

Francis Ngannou (-310) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+250)

Calvin Kattar (-260) vs. Jeremy Stephens (+220)

Anthony Pettis (n/a) vs. Donald Cerrone (n/a)

Greg Hardy (-185) vs. Yorgan De Castro (+165)

Fabricio Werdum (-265) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+225)

Jacare Souza (-150) vs. Uriah Hall (+130)

Vicente Luque (-230) vs. Niko Price (+190)

Bryce Mitchell (n/a) vs. Charles Rosa (n/a)