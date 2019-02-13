UFC on ESPN 1 fight card, odds: Ex-champ Cain Velasquez favored over Francis Ngannou
Oddsmakers see Velasquez continuing his quest to regain the heavyweight gold with a win
This weekend, more history will be made for UFC as it begins 2019 under its new distribution partnership with ESPN. The UFC on ESPN 1 event is set to take place this Sunday inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, marking the first UFC main card that will be broadcast directly on the cable network, with the first two main cards under the deal having been shown on the ESPN+ streaming service. And to mark the occasion, a heavyweight battle with the potential to turn into an absolute war will be taking center stage.
In the main event of UFC on ESPN 1, former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will return to the Octagon for the first time since his UFC 200 victory over Travis Browne in July 2016 as he takes on one of the most dangerous strikers in the history of the heavyweight division, former title challenger Francis Ngannou. Injuries have unfortunately derailed Velasquez's return to the cage for a bit, but Sunday night, he'll step back in there and look to prove he's focused on eventually regaining the heavyweight title if he can hand Ngannou his third loss in his last four fights.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC on ESPN 1 card set to take place on Sunday.
UFC on ESPN 1 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Cain Velasquez -175
Francis Ngannou +145
Heavyweight
James Vick -120
Paul Felder -110
Lightweight
Cynthia Calvillo -305
Cortney Casey +235
Women's strawweight
Kron Gracie -350
Alex Caceres +265
Featherweight
Vicente Luque -375
Bryan Barberena +285
Welterweight
Myles Jury -160
Andre Fili +130
Featherweight
Jimmie Rivera -155
Aljamain Sterling +125
Bantamweight
Manny Bermudez -225
Benito Lopez +175
Bantamweight
|Andrea Lee -190
|Ashlee Evans-Smith +155
|Women's flyweight
|Scott Holtzman -185
|Nik Lentz +150
|Lightweight
|Jessica Penne -165
|Jodie Esquibel +135
|Women's strawweight
|Luke Sanders -185
|Renan Barao +150
|Bantamweight
|Alexandra Albu -160
|Emily Whitmire +130
|Women's strawweight
