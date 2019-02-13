UFC on ESPN 1 fight card, odds: Ex-champ Cain Velasquez favored over Francis Ngannou

This weekend, more history will be made for UFC as it begins 2019 under its new distribution partnership with ESPN. The UFC on ESPN 1 event is set to take place this Sunday inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, marking the first UFC main card that will be broadcast directly on the cable network, with the first two main cards under the deal having been shown on the ESPN+ streaming service. And to mark the occasion, a heavyweight battle with the potential to turn into an absolute war will be taking center stage.

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 1, former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will return to the Octagon for the first time since his UFC 200 victory over Travis Browne in July 2016 as he takes on one of the most dangerous strikers in the history of the heavyweight division, former title challenger Francis Ngannou. Injuries have unfortunately derailed Velasquez's return to the cage for a bit, but Sunday night, he'll step back in there and look to prove he's focused on eventually regaining the heavyweight title if he can hand Ngannou his third loss in his last four fights.

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC on ESPN 1 card set to take place on Sunday.

UFC on ESPN 1 odds