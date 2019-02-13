UFC on ESPN 1 fight card, odds: Ex-champ Cain Velasquez favored over Francis Ngannou

Oddsmakers see Velasquez continuing his quest to regain the heavyweight gold with a win

Getty Images

This weekend, more history will be made for UFC as it begins 2019 under its new distribution partnership with ESPN. The UFC on ESPN 1 event is set to take place this Sunday inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, marking the first UFC main card that will be broadcast directly on the cable network, with the first two main cards under the deal having been shown on the ESPN+ streaming service. And to mark the occasion, a heavyweight battle with the potential to turn into an absolute war will be taking center stage. 

In the main event of UFC on ESPN 1, former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will return to the Octagon for the first time since his UFC 200 victory over Travis Browne in July 2016 as he takes on one of the most dangerous strikers in the history of the heavyweight division, former title challenger Francis Ngannou. Injuries have unfortunately derailed Velasquez's return to the cage for a bit, but Sunday night, he'll step back in there and look to prove he's focused on eventually regaining the heavyweight title if he can hand Ngannou his third loss in his last four fights. 

Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC on ESPN 1 card set to take place on Sunday. 

UFC on ESPN 1 odds

FavoriteUnderdogWeight class

Cain Velasquez -175

Francis Ngannou +145

Heavyweight

James Vick -120

Paul Felder -110

Lightweight

Cynthia Calvillo -305

Cortney Casey +235

Women's strawweight

Kron Gracie -350

Alex Caceres +265

Featherweight

Vicente Luque -375

Bryan Barberena +285

Welterweight

Myles Jury -160

Andre Fili +130

Featherweight

Jimmie Rivera -155

Aljamain Sterling +125

Bantamweight

Manny Bermudez -225

Benito Lopez +175

Bantamweight

Andrea Lee -190Ashlee Evans-Smith +155Women's flyweight
Scott Holtzman -185Nik Lentz +150Lightweight
Jessica Penne -165Jodie Esquibel +135Women's strawweight
Luke Sanders -185Renan Barao +150Bantamweight
Alexandra Albu -160Emily Whitmire +130Women's strawweight

