UFC on ESPN 1 fight card, odds: Former champion Cain Velasquez a narrow favorite over Francis Ngannou
Oddsmakers see Velasquez continuing his quest to regain the heavyweight gold with a win
A new era is set to begin on Sunday evening in Arizona with the debut of UFC on ESPN. While the network has hosted preview shows and preliminary bouts already in the first year with UFC, this will be the first main card to air exclusively on the network, and UFC sure did stack it just for fight fans.
In the main event of UFC on ESPN 1, former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will return to the Octagon for the first time since his UFC 200 victory over Travis Browne in July 2016 as he takes on one of the most dangerous strikers in the history of the heavyweight division, former title challenger Francis Ngannou. Injuries have unfortunately derailed Velasquez's return to the cage for a bit, but Sunday night, he'll step back in there and look to prove he's focused on eventually regaining the heavyweight title if he can hand Ngannou his third loss in his last four fights.
Plus, James Vick and Paul Felder return to the Octagon after suffering tough defeats in their last bouts while rising strawweight prospect Cynthia Calvillo returns in a critical bout against Cortney Casey. And it's the UFC debut of Kron Gracie as he takes on Alex "Bruce Leeroy" Caceres.
Below you can have a look at the entire list of betting odds, via Bovada, for the UFC on ESPN 1 card set to take place on Sunday.
UFC on ESPN 1 odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Cain Velasquez -165
Francis Ngannou +135
Heavyweight
James Vick -125
Paul Felder -105
Lightweight
Cynthia Calvillo -335
Cortney Casey +255
Women's strawweight
Kron Gracie -310
Alex Caceres +240
Featherweight
Vicente Luque -450
Bryan Barberena +325
Welterweight
Myles Jury -155
Andre Fili +125
Featherweight
Jimmie Rivera -155
Aljamain Sterling +125
Bantamweight
Manny Bermudez -205
Benito Lopez +165
Bantamweight
|Andrea Lee -175
|Ashlee Evans-Smith +145
|Women's flyweight
|Scott Holtzman -175
|Nik Lentz +145
|Lightweight
|Jessica Penne -150
|Jodie Esquibel +120
|Women's strawweight
|Luke Sanders -185
|Renan Barao +150
|Bantamweight
|Alexandra Albu -135
|Emily Whitmire +105
|Women's strawweight
