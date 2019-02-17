UFC on ESPN 1 predictions -- Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou: Expert picks, fight card, odds
See who the experts at CBS Sports are taking for Sunday's premiere event
Cain Velasquez is making a habit of fighting in big debut spots. The former heavyweight champion put his belt on the line eight years ago during the UFC on Fox debut, but suffered a shocking 64-second knockout against Junior dos Santos. Now, he will usher in the UFC on ESPN era against another incredibly formidable striker in Francis Ngannou.
Both fighters come in looking to move closer to a heavyweight title shot, but the picture is a lot less clear for Velasquez as his friend and training partner, Daniel Cormier, currently holds the strap. The two have discussed what the future might hold, including Cormier's possible return to light heavyweight and a trilogy bout with Jon Jones, but Velasquez isn't worrying about that just yet.
"For me, I'm busy in what I'm doing and for Daniel, it's just whatever he wants to do," Velasquez said this week. "If he wants to retire soon then I believe that and do that. But if he doesn't, I understand him as a competitor. He's a truly competitive guy and he's a gamer when the time comes."
Ngannou, meanwhile, bounced back in a big way with a quick stoppage over Curtis Blaydes after many wrote him off following a forgettable showing against Derrick Lewis last July.
Here's a look at the complete fight card for Sunday's debut on ESPN, including the debut of Kron Gracie.
UFC on ESPN 1 Fight Card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Cain Velasquez -165
Francis Ngannou +135
Heavyweight
James Vick -125
Paul Felder -105
Lightweight
Cynthia Calvillo -335
Cortney Casey +255
Women's strawweight
Kron Gracie -310
Alex Caceres +240
Featherweight
Vincente Luque -450
Bryan Barberena +325
Welterweight
Myles Jury -155
Andre Fili +125
Featherweight
With a big card on tap, our experts took a crack at picking each of the main card fights. Here are your pick makers: Brian Campbell (combat sports writer), Matthew Coca (producer), Michael Mormile (producer), Jack Crosby (editor) and Brandon Wise (editor).
UFC on ESPN 1 predictions
|Fight
|Campbell
|Mormile
|Coca
|Crosby
|Wise
|Velasquez vs. Ngannou
|Velasquez
|Velasquez
|Ngannou
|Velasquez
|Velasquez
|Felder vs. Vick
|Felder
|Felder
|Felder
|Vick
|Vick
|Calvillo vs. Casey
|Calvillo
|Calvillo
|Calvillo
|Calvillo
|Calvillo
|Gracie vs. Caceres
|Gracie
|Gracie
|Gracie
|Gracie
|Gracie
|Luque vs. Barberena
|Luque
|Luque
|Luque
|Luque
|Barberena
|Fili vs. Jury
|Fili
|Jury
|Jury
|Jury
|Jury
|Overall (2019)
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
Campbell on why Velasquez will win: While cage rust is certainly something not to be ignored, Velasquez returns to find an entirely winnable matchup against the dangerous yet completely one-dimensional Ngannou. The former champion is physically and mentally healthy for the first time in years and has stayed fresh in the gym helping prepare teammate Daniel Cormier for recent fights. As long as Velasquez survives the storm of the first two minutes where Ngannou is a threat to finish anyone, expect wrestling and cardio for days and a dominant win.
Wise on why Vick will win: It's weird to call this a must-win situation for Vick after suffering his second pro defeat in August, but it sort of feels that way. If he is truly going to compete at the elite level in the lightweight division, these are the kinds of fights he needs to finish and finish violently. Felder is no slouch in the standup department and this has the making of a Fight of the Night contender, but I'll take the younger, more diverse striker in this spot, given his confidence is back after the shocking knockout loss to Justin Gaethje.
