UFC on ESPN 1 results -- Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou: Live updates, highlights, fight card
Follow along with play-by-play coverage and analysis of this loaded card from Phoenix
In the 31 months since former two-time champion Cain Velasquez last stepped foot inside the Octagon, a lot has changed within the UFC heavyweight division.
The 36-year-old Velasquez makes his return Sunday in the main event opposite dangerous slugger Francis Ngannou in the first UFC Fight Night card on ESPN, which takes pace at the Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix, Arizona.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Velasquez will continue his pursuit to prove that the injuries and multiple layoffs that have come to define his career are truly behind him. He will also headline a fairly deep card which also features exciting lightweights James Vick and Paul Felder in the co-main event.
CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Phoenix with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.
UFC on ESPN 1 results
Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou -- Heavyweight
James Vick vs. Paul Felder -- Lightweight
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Cortney Casey -- Women's strawweight
Kron Gracie vs. Alex Caceres -- Featherweight
Vincente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena -- Welterweight
Myles Jury vs. Andre Fili -- Featherweight
Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling -- Bantamweight (Preliminary main event)
UFC on ESPN 1 live coverage
Thanks for stopping by.
-
UFC on ESPN 1 viewing info
All the info you need to catch the first UFC on ESPN card Sunday in Phoenix
-
UFC Phoenix predictions, expert picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are taking for Sunday's premiere event
-
UFC on ESPN 1 picks, odds, predictions
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
Bellator 216 results: MVP beats Daley
Page did just enough to earn the decision win over his hated rival Daley on Saturday night
-
Bellator 216 prediction, viewing info
Previewing the Bellator grudge match set to take place on Saturday
-
UFC on ESPN odds: Velasquez favored
Oddsmakers see Velasquez continuing his quest to regain the heavyweight gold with a win