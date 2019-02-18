UFC on ESPN 1 results -- Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou: Live updates, highlights, fight card

In the 31 months since former two-time champion Cain Velasquez last stepped foot inside the Octagon, a lot has changed within the UFC heavyweight division.

The 36-year-old Velasquez makes his return Sunday in the main event opposite dangerous slugger Francis Ngannou in the first UFC Fight Night card on ESPN, which takes pace at the Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix, Arizona.

Velasquez will continue his pursuit to prove that the injuries and multiple layoffs that have come to define his career are truly behind him. He will also headline a fairly deep card which also features exciting lightweights James Vick and Paul Felder in the co-main event.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt from Phoenix with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

UFC on ESPN 1 results

Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou -- Heavyweight

James Vick vs. Paul Felder -- Lightweight

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Cortney Casey -- Women's strawweight

Kron Gracie vs. Alex Caceres -- Featherweight

Vincente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena -- Welterweight

Myles Jury vs. Andre Fili -- Featherweight

Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling -- Bantamweight (Preliminary main event)

UFC on ESPN 1 live coverage

Thanks for stopping by.