UFC on ESPN 1 start time -- Cain Velasquez vs. Francis Ngannou: How to watch, live stream, fight card

This weekend, we get a rare Sunday offering from the biggest MMA promotion in the world as UFC broadcasts its first card on the ESPN cable network. UFC on ESPN 1 is set to go down this Sunday night inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, and headlining the card is a massive heavyweight fight that could end up having championship implications down the line.

The feature bout on Sunday will see former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez step into the Octagon for the first time in over two years as he takes on one of the more powerful punchers the sport has ever seen in Francis Ngannou. In the co-main event slot of the UFC on ESPN 1 card, the Octagon action should be aplenty as a lightweight fight between James Vick and Paul Felder will lead us into the final bout of the evening.

Plus, it's the debut of the latest Gracie heritage to step foot inside the Octagon as Kron Gracie takes on Alex Caceres. It's also the return of Cynthia Calvillo after she was sidelined due to a marijuana suspension.

Below is all the information you need for the UFC on ESPN 1 event set to take place on Sunday evening, with betting odds provided via Bovada.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

UFC on ESPN 1 viewing information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 17

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Channel: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

UFC on ESPN 1 main card, odds