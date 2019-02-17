UFC on ESPN 1 start time -- Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez: Fight card, how to watch, live stream

This weekend, we get a rare Sunday offering from the biggest MMA promotion in the world as UFC broadcasts its first card on the ESPN cable network. UFC on ESPN 1 is set to go down this Sunday night inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, and headlining the card is a massive heavyweight fight that could end up having championship implications down the line.

The feature bout on Sunday will see former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez step into the Octagon for the first time in over two years as he takes on one of the more powerful punchers the sport has ever seen in Francis Ngannou. The 36-year-old Velasquez believes that he can make one final run at the heavyweight title, while Ngannou is aiming to prove that he's once again worthy of receiving an opportunity at the gold after unsuccessfully challenging then-champion Stipe Miocic in January 2018.

In the co-main event slot of the UFC on ESPN 1 card, the Octagon action should be aplenty as a lightweight fight between James Vick and Paul Felder will lead us into the final bout of the evening.

Below is all the information you need for the UFC on ESPN 1 event set to take place on Sunday evening, with betting odds provided via Bovada.

UFC on ESPN 1 viewing information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 17

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Channel: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN

UFC on ESPN 1 main card, odds