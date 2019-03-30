UFC on ESPN 2 odds, best predictions: MMA insider picks Barboza vs. Gaethje, Branch vs. Hermansson

Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje are among the UFC's most popular fighters because of their action-packed bouts. The top-10 lightweights are bound to satisfy the appetites of action-hungry fight fans on Saturday when they square off in the main event of UFC on ESPN 2 in Philadelphia. The 13-bout UFC on ESPN 2 card starts with preliminary fights at 5 p.m. and the main card scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. A middleweight clash between David Branch and Jack Hermansson serves as the UFC Philadelphia co-main event. The sixth-ranked Barboza (20-6-0) is noted for his world-class striking skills and is hoping re-enter the title picture following losses in two of his last three bouts. Gaethje (19-2-0), ranked No. 8, is a fearless slugger noted for his relentless pace and resilience. Barboza is a -130 sportsbook favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Gaethje is a +110 underdog (risk $100 to win $110) in the latest Barboza vs. Gaethje odds. The latest Branch vs. Hermansson odds list the latter as a -130 favorite.

Before you make any UFC on ESPN 2 picks, you need to hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say. Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the last 10 months alone, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $19,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Just last week, Marley told SportsLine members that Curtis Blaydes would dominate Justin Willis in a battle of rising heavyweight prospects. That's exactly what happened, as Blaydes used his superior athleticism and wrestling to notch a comfortable decision victory.

Moreover, at UFC 235, Marley advised SportsLine members that underdog Kamaru Usman (+150) would upset champion Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title. He predicted Usman's energy and activity level would be the difference in a unanimous-decision victory. He was on point again, as Usman took control from the opening bell to claim the title belt. In fact, Marley went 9-2 picking fights at UFC 235, and anyone who followed him is way up.

Now, with UFC on ESPN 2 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 13-fight card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows this bout could be a turning point in the careers of both fighters, who are vying for position in a loaded lightweight division. Barboza, 33, is a veteran of 20 UFC bouts and one of the sport's most respected fighters. But the Brazilian's title prospects dimmed with consecutive losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has since become the champion, and rising contender Kevin Lee. The 30-year-old Gaethje is a former World Series of Fighting champion who has gone 2-2 in four UFC bouts. The crowd-pleasing brawler is coming off his most impressive UFC performance when he stopped Vick with a one-punch knockout at 1:27 of the first round. Marley has locked in his plays, and he's only sharing his Barboza vs. Gaethje picks at SportsLine.

For UFC on ESPN 2, we can tell you Marley is backing Sodiq Yusuff (-150) to defeat Sheymon Moraes (+130) in a main-card featherweight bout.

Yusuff (8-1-0) is seeking his second straight UFC victory and fourth straight win overall. Moraes (11-2-0) is gunning for his third consecutive UFC victory after winning both of his bouts in 2018.

"This is my second-favorite fight on the card behind the main event. Yusuff and Moraes are prolific strikers and I don't expect any takedowns in this fight," Marley told SportsLine. "I have been more impressed with what I have seen from Yusuff, though, and I expect him to be the fighter pushing forward and setting the pace. Look for Yusuff to get his hand raised."

Marley also has strong picks for Barboza vs. Gaethje, Hermansson vs. Branch, and every single preliminary match. He's only sharing who to back for every bout on the UFC on ESPN 2 card over at SportsLine.

Who wins Barboza vs. Gaethje and Hermansson vs. Branch? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on all 13 fights on the UFC on ESPN 2 schedule, all from the sizzling expert who's up nearly $19,000 on MMA in the past 10 months alone, and find out.