UFC on ESPN 2 odds, predictions: MMA insider picks Barboza vs. Gaethje, Branch vs. Hermansson

A clash of explosive top-10 lightweights highlights the UFC on ESPN 2 card on Saturday in Philadelphia as Edson Barboza faces Justin Gaethje in the main event. The 13-bout UFC Philadelphia card kicks off with preliminary fights starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET. Middleweights David Branch and Jack Hermansson meet in the co-main event. Barboza (20-6-0), the sixth-ranked middleweight, is a respected UFC veteran known for his lethal striking and is looking to return to contention following losses in two of his previous three bouts. However, he beat Dan Hooker by knockout in his last appearance in the octagon. Meanwhile, Gaethje (19-2-0) is the No. 8-ranked middleweight known for his relentless pressure and action-packed fights, and his last bout was a first-round knockout of James Vick last August. Barboza is a -135 sportsbook favorite (risk $135 to win $100), with Gaethje priced as a +115 underdog (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest Barboza vs. Gaethje odds. Hermansson is a -130 favorite against Branch (+110).

Before you make any UFC on ESPN 2 picks, you need to hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say. Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the last 10 months alone, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up nearly $19,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Just last week, Marley told SportsLine members that Curtis Blaydes would dominate Justin Willis in a battle of rising heavyweight prospects. That's exactly what happened, as Blaydes used his superior athleticism and wrestling to notch a comfortable decision victory.

Moreover, at UFC 235, Marley advised SportsLine members that underdog Kamaru Usman (+150) would upset champion Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title. He predicted Usman's energy and activity level would be the difference in a unanimous-decision victory. He was on point again, as Usman took control from the opening bell to claim the title belt. In fact, Marley went 9-2 picking fights at UFC 235, and anyone who followed him is way up.

Now, with UFC on ESPN 2 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 13-fight card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows this bout could be a turning point in the careers of both fighters, who are vying for position in a loaded lightweight division. Barboza, 33, is a veteran of 20 UFC bouts and one of the sport's most respected fighters. But the Brazilian's title prospects dimmed with consecutive losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has since become the champion, and rising contender Kevin Lee. The 30-year-old Gaethje is a former World Series of Fighting champion who has gone 2-2 in four UFC bouts. The crowd-pleasing brawler is coming off his most impressive UFC performance when he stopped Vick with a one-punch knockout at 1:27 of the first round. Marley has locked in his plays, and he's only sharing his Barboza vs. Gaethje picks at SportsLine.

For UFC on ESPN 2, we can tell you Marley is backing underdog Michelle Waterson (+130) to upset Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-150) in a battle of top 10-ranked strawweights in a main-card bout.

"I expect Waterson to have a decent edge on the ground, and she will look to take it there often," Marley told SportsLine. "She is a smart fighter who will look to get the fight to the ground early, and that's why she'll get her hand raised even though she's an underdog."

Marley also has strong picks for Barboza vs. Gaethje, Hermansson vs. Branch, and every single preliminary match. He's only sharing who to back for every bout on the UFC on ESPN 2 card over at SportsLine.

Who wins Barboza vs. Gaethje and Hermansson vs. Branch? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on all 13 fights on the UFC on ESPN 2 schedule, all from the sizzling expert who's up nearly $19,000 on MMA in the past 10 months alone, and find out.