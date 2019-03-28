UFC on ESPN 2 odds, predictions: Top MMA insider picks Barboza vs. Gaethje, Branch vs. Hermansson

MMA action heads to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday for a UFC on ESPN 2 card headlined by two of the most dynamic fighters in the lightweight division. No. 6 Edson Barboza will take on No. 8 Justin Gaethje, with the winner inching closer to a lightweight title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prelims for the loaded 13-fight UFC Philadelphia card begin at 5 p.m. ET, with the main card starting two hours later. Barboza (20-6) is a respected Brazilian veteran coming off a brutal knockout via body punch over Dan Hooker last December, while Gaethje (19-2) is an American with 16 career KO/TKOs to his credit. Barboza is the -135 favorite (risk $135 to win $100), with Gaethje listed at +115 (risk $100 to win $115) in the latest Barboza vs. Gaethje odds. In the co-main event, David Branch and Jack Hermansson meet in a middleweight bout. Hermansson is a slight favorite at -130 in the latest Hermansson vs. Branch odds.

Marley knows this bout could be a turning point in the careers of both fighters, who are vying for position in a loaded lightweight division. Barboza, 33, is a veteran of 20 UFC bouts and one of the sport's most respected fighters. But the Brazilian's title prospects dimmed with consecutive losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has since become the champion, and rising contender Kevin Lee. The 30-year-old Gaethje is a former World Series of Fighting champion who has gone 2-2 in four UFC bouts. The crowd-pleasing brawler is coming off his most impressive UFC performance when he stopped Vick with a one-punch knockout at 1:27 of the first round. Marley has locked in his plays, and he's only sharing his Barboza vs. Gaethje picks at SportsLine.

For UFC on ESPN 2, we can tell you Marley is backing Enrique Barzola (-115) over Kevin Aguilar in a featherweight battle.

While Aguilar has the slight statistical advantage as a striker, landing 4.53 significant strikes per minute to Barzola's 3.52, it's not a major enough advantage to overcome Barzola's superior wrestling skills. Barzola averages a whopping 6.12 takedowns per 15 minutes and sticks his takedown attempts with nearly 53 percent accuracy. Once he gets Aguilar on the ground, he has the potential to stop the fight given his four career submission wins.

"This fight will all come down to Aguilar being able to stop Barzola's takedowns. If he can't, he'll lose a decision from Barzola getting him to the mat multiple times," Marley told SportsLine. "I have to lean with the wrestler here because I am confident he will be looking to go to the mat, and I don't see Agular stuffing them all. Barzola will get takedowns every round and have his hand raised with a 29-28 or 30-27 decision win."

