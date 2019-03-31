UFC on ESPN 2 results, highlights: Justin Gaethje delivers another incredible knockout, lays out Edson Barboza

He's back once again. Justin Gaethje looks every bit the contender at 155 pounds after a systematic dismantling of Edson Barboza on Saturday night in Philadelphia. Gaethje (20-2, 17 KOs) and Barboza were expected to bring fireworks to the City of Brotherly Love, and they delivered ten fold.

After an opening sequence saw both fighters sprawl and exchange shots, Gaethje appeared to hurt Barboza's eye with a head kick. But after Barboza got back to his position in the cage, the two exchanged again with the Brazilian landing some of his patented leg kicks.

But the final moment saw Barboza circling backward away from Gaethje before "The Highlight" landed a hard right hook that left Barboza stiff on the mat.

WE TOLD YOU THIS FIGHT WOULDN'T DISAPPOINT!@Justin_Gaethje puts Barboza away in round 1! #UFCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/WD40HcctN9 — UFC (@ufc) March 31, 2019

Gaethje is on a roll after suffering a pair of knock out losses to Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez, scoring back-to-back stunning knock outs of James Vick and now Barboza. Gaethje is not ready to call out a next opponent yet, but did have some choice words for Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone jumping him in the UFC rankings.

"It's one at a time for me. UFC, what the hell are you thinking moving Donald Cerrone ahead of me? This is ridiculous," Gaethje said. "There are five or six guys in front of me, I want every one of them."

Barboza (20-7) has now lost three of his last four bouts.