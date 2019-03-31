UFC on ESPN 2 results: Josh Emmett delivers highlight-reel knockout win over Michael Johnson

In need of a late prayer, Josh Emmett found his Hail Mary. Emmett, the longtime training partner for many MMA fighters at Team Alpha Male in California, delivered one of the best knockouts we've seen so far this year in a thunderous win over Michael Johnson at UFC Philadelphia on Saturday night.

After being down for most of the fight on the judges' scorecards, Emmett was looking for a last-second miracle to get back into the win column. He set up Johnson with his jab before landing a right cross flush on Johnson's chin, knocking out the fighter before he head hit the mat.

Emmett (14-2) was mocked by Johnson in the lead up for being called a "knockout artist." Emmett was also open his difficult recovery from a brutal TKO loss to Jeremy Stephens last year and that he's still not fully over it. Paired with his knock out of Ricardo Lamas in December 2017, it's safe to say Emmett is climbing those ranks fairly quickly. He entered this bout as the No. 10 ranked featherweight in UFC and should see a boost after a win like this one.