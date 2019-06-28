UFC on ESPN 3 DFS: Best DraftKings daily fantasy MMA picks for Ngannou vs. dos Santos

The UFC heads to the Target Center in Minneapolis on Saturday, where an exciting UFC on ESPN 3 card will be headlined by two heavyweights fighting for a chance to take on Daniel Cormier for the championship. Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos are ranked second and third in the heavyweight division, respectively, and they'll meet in the headliner on Saturday night. With thousands of dollars on the line in UFC DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like DraftKings, picking the right combination of fighters for your lineups is critical. So before you make your MMA picks, consult the UFC on ESPN 3 DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings.

At UFC Fight Night 154, McClure was all over Luis Pena. The result: He recorded a knockout in the second minute of the third round.

We can tell you McClure is high on Eryk Anders, a powerful puncher who has seven of his 11 wins via knockout. Anders takes on Vinicius Moreira on Saturday and enters the fight having lost four of his last five. However, his power and willingness to push the pace as a striker and a wrestler give him a strong advantage.

Moreira absorbs an astonishing 16.02 significant strikes per minute and was knocked out in his last fight against Alonzo Menifield. With Anders' punching power, he's liable to get knocked out again on Saturday, which makes Anders a must-play despite being the second most expensive fighter in the field at $9,400 on DraftKings.

He's also rostering Amanda Ribas, who is returning from a nearly two-year suspension. Ribas is 6-1 in her career, and five of those wins have come via stoppages in the first six minutes of the fight. Her opponent, Emily Whitmire (4-2), has been submitted twice in her career, while Ribas has two first-round submission wins to her name. Look for her to provide exceptional value at $7,700 on Draftkings on Saturday night.

