UFC on ESPN 3 odds, predictions: Dialed-in MMA expert picks Ngannou vs. dos Santos, Formiga vs. Benavidez

Francis Ngannou is known for his highlight-reel knockouts, while Junior dos Santos has long been regarded for his high-level boxing skills. Their powerful fists will fly on Saturday night in the main event of UFC on ESPN 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The 13-fight UFC on ESPN 3 card starts with preliminary bouts at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET. The second-ranked Ngannou authored one of the most devastating knockouts in UFC history when he floored Alistair Overeem with one punch in December 2017. However, the third-ranked Dos Santos has shown plenty of power of his own and is coming off a stoppage victory against fellow slugger Derrick Lewis. Ngannou is a -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100), while Dos Santos is the underdog at +210 (risk $100 to win $210) in the latest Ngannou vs. dos Santos odds. In the co-main event of UFC Minneapolis, Joseph Benavidez (-175) meets Jussier Formiga (+155) in a flyweight fight. Before locking in your UFC on ESPN 3 picks and MMA predictions, make sure you hear what SportsLIne's Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the bout represents a turning point in the careers of both heavyweights, who are aiming to return to title contention. Both came up short in title bouts against Miocic, the former champ who has since lost the belt to Daniel Cormier.

Ngannou, 32, is considered perhaps the hardest puncher in UFC history. The knockout artist was widely viewed as a superstar in the making before he was outclassed by Miocic in their January 2018 fight. He suffered another setback against Derrick Lewis, but has since won two bouts by knockout. He stopped former champion Cain Velasquez in February.

Dos Santos, 35, has one of the most well-rounded skill sets in the heavyweight division. He won the UFC heavyweight belt by stopping Velasquez in November 2011, but lost in a rematch the following year. He was stopped by Miocic in their May 2017 title bout, but has since won three straight. He scored a technical knockout of Lewis in March. You can only see Marley's dos Santos vs. Ngannou picks at SportsLine.

One of the UFC Minneapolis picks we can share: Marley is backing Jared Gordon (-360) to get his hand raised against Dan Moret (+300) in a lightweight bout on the undercard.

Gordon (14-3) is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak that came on the heels of five consecutive victories. Moret (13-5) also has dropped two straight fights following a decision loss to Alex White in March. "Gordon is a non-stop fighter and puts up a pace that not many people can hang with. Everything Moret does well, Gordon does better, and he will be doing it at a much higher pace," Marley told SportsLine. Book Gordon over Moret as one of your top UFC on ESPN 3 predictions for Saturday.

