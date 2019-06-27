UFC on ESPN 3 odds, predictions: Proven MMA expert picks Ngannou vs. dos Santos, Formiga vs. Benavidez

Junior dos Santos is one of the most accomplished heavyweights in UFC history. Francis Ngannou is a rising contender whom many observers believe is destined to hold the belt. One of those top-five heavyweights will move closer to another title shot after they meet on Saturday in the main event of UFC on ESPN 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The 12-fight UFC on ESPN 3 card features preliminary bouts at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. Dos Santos, ranked third, is a former title holder who has recaptured his dominant form in three straight victories. However, he is still an underdog against the hard-punching and second-ranked Ngannou, who hopes to re-enter title contention with a third straight victory at UFC Minneapolis. Ngannou is a -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100), while dos Santos is offered at +210 in the latest Ngannou vs. dos Santos odds. In the co-main event, Joseph Benavidez (-175) meets Jussier Formiga (+155) in a flyweight fight. Before finalizing your UFC on ESPN 3 picks and predictions, listen to what SportsLIne MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is currently in first place in this year's competition. Marley also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every single UFC card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $22,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge. Just last week at UFC Fight Night 154, Marley posted a 9-2 record to return a profit of nearly $900 in one night. His winning selections included big underdog winners on Randy Brown (+230) against Bryan Barberena (-270) and he also accurately predicted Molly McCann (+240) upsetting Ariane Lipski (-280). Anyone who has followed Marley's advice is up huge.

Now, with UFC on ESPN 3 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 12-fight UFC Minneapolis card, identified the best values in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows the bout represents a turning point in the careers of both heavyweights, who are aiming to return to title contention. Both came up short in title bouts against Miocic, the former champ who has since lost the belt to Daniel Cormier.

Ngannou, 32, is considered perhaps the hardest puncher in UFC history. The knockout artist was widely viewed as a superstar in the making before he was outclassed by Miocic in their January 2018 fight. He suffered another setback against Derrick Lewis, but has since won two bouts by knockout. He stopped former champion Cain Velasquez in February.

Dos Santos, 35, has one of the most well-rounded skill sets in the heavyweight division. He won the UFC heavyweight belt by stopping Velasquez in November 2011, but lost in a rematch the following year. He was stopped by Miocic in their May 2017 title bout, but has since won three straight. He scored a technical knockout of Lewis in March. You can only see Marley's dos Santos vs. Ngannou picks at SportsLine.

One of the UFC Minneapolis picks we can share: Marley is backing Alonzo Menifield (-320) to get the better of Paul Craig (+260) in a light heavyweight match to kick off the main card.

Menifield (8-0) is a rising prospect who won his UFC debut in January by knockout. Five of his last six fights have ended via knockout and only two have gone past the first round. Meanwhile, Craig (11-3) has lost three of his last five bouts, but is known for his dangerous submissions. "Menifield should dominate the striking exchanges and he is much more likely to get a knockout. That's the most likely outcome of this fight," Marley told SportsLine.

Marley also has strong picks for Dos Santos vs. Ngannou, Benavidez vs. Formiga and every other bout on the stacked UFC on ESPN 3 card. You can see them exclusively at SportsLine.

Who wins Dos Santos vs. Ngannou? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on all 12 fights at UFC on ESPN 3, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $22,000 on MMA in the past year, and find out.