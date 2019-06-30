UFC on ESPN 3 results -- Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos: Live updates, highlights, fight card
Follow along with coverage as a pair of heavyweight strikers square off in Minneapolis
It's a heavyweight showdown of the highest order on Saturday night from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Top contenders Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos are set to collide in the main event with a shot at the title likely at stake. Originally scheduled to take place next week at UFC 239, the bout was moved up a week when Tyron Woodley was forced to withdraw from his bout with Robbie Lawler because of an injury.
Dos Santos is on a roll with three straight wins, including two knockouts. Ngannou, meanwhile, quickly ended the latest comeback attempt of Cain Velasquez with a 26-second knockout in February.
UFC on ESPN 3 card/results
Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos -- Heavyweights
Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga -- Flyweights
Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin -- Welterweights
Roosevelt Roberts vs. Vinc Pichel -- Lightweights
Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes -- Lightweights
Alonzo Menifield def. Paul Craig via first-round TKO (punches)
UFC on ESPN 3 updates, highlights
