UFC on ESPN 3 results -- Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos: Live updates, highlights, fight card

Follow along with coverage as a pair of heavyweight strikers square off in Minneapolis

It's a heavyweight showdown of the highest order on Saturday night from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Top contenders Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos are set to collide in the main event with a shot at the title likely at stake. Originally scheduled to take place next week at UFC 239, the bout was moved up a week when Tyron Woodley was forced to withdraw from his bout with Robbie Lawler because of an injury.

Dos Santos is on a roll with three straight wins, including two knockouts. Ngannou, meanwhile, quickly ended the latest comeback attempt of Cain Velasquez with a 26-second knockout in February.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including a breakdown of UFC on ESPN 3 at the 1:34:48 mark.

CBS Sports will be with you for every punch, kick and submission attempt on Saturday with our live blog below. If you are having trouble viewing the blog, please click here.

UFC on ESPN 3 card/results

Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos -- Heavyweights
Joseph Benavidez vs. Jussier Formiga -- Flyweights
Demian Maia vs. Anthony Rocco Martin -- Welterweights
Roosevelt Roberts vs. Vinc Pichel -- Lightweights
Drew Dober vs. Marco Polo Reyes -- Lightweights
Alonzo Menifield def. Paul Craig via first-round TKO (punches)

UFC on ESPN 3 updates, highlights

Thanks for stopping by.

CBS Sports Insider

Brian Campbell covers MMA, boxing and WWE. The Connecticut native joined CBS Sports in 2017 and has covered combat sports since 2010. He has written and hosted various podcasts and digital shows for ESPN... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories