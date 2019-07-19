UFC on ESPN 4: Best DraftKings daily fantasy MMA DFS picks for dos Anjos vs. Edwards

UFC on ESPN 4 takes place on Saturday in San Antonio, where a 13-fight card promises plenty of excitement as Rafael dos Anjos takes on Leon Edwards. In the co-main event, Alexsei Oleinik battles Walt Harris. Former NFL star Greg Hardy (4-1) will also be on the card. All four of the heavyweight's wins have come by first-round knockout, while his only loss was via disqualification. Given his name recognition, Hardy could be a popular option in MMA DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like DraftKings. However, building a balanced UFC DFS lineup means finding value up and down the UFC on ESPN 4 fight card. That's why you'll want to see the UFC DFS picks from DFS millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a predictive data engineer and DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings. He's crushed his DFS selections recently, producing tournament rosters that have cashed huge in multiple sports over the past few years

At UFC Fight Night 155, McClure was all over Andre Fili. The result: He recorded a knockout in the first round, and anybody who had him on their roster was well on their way to a huge day. Now, McClure has set his sights on UFC on ESPN 4.

We can tell you McClure is high on Dan Hooker ($8,500 on DraftKings), who has won four of his last five fights. "The Hangman" (17-8) is a kickboxing specialist who has nine wins by knockout as well as seven submission finishes. He'll take on James Vick in a lightweight bout. Hooker is the more active striker (4.35 significant strikes per minute to 4.14) and the more aggressive grappler (0.47 takedowns per 15 minutes to 0.27), so he'll look to dictate where the fight takes place.

McClure's optimal MMA DFS strategy also involves rostering Aleksei Oleinik ($7,500), a submission specialist at heavyweight with 45 of his 57 career wins coming via tap-out. He's taking on Walt Harris in a battle of ranked heavyweights. Oleinik is the more well-rounded fighter, and if he can get the action to the ground, Harris won't stand much of a chance.

Oleinik is a talented grappler who averages 2.99 takedowns per 15 minutes. Once he gets the fight to the ground, he's a skilled submission artist who will work relentlessly to find his opening, which makes "The Boa Constrictor" a strong value at $7,500.

McClure is also targeting a value fighter who is a must-play because his fight is a huge mismatch. This pick could be the difference between cashing huge in MMA DFS or going home with nothing.

So what is the optimal DraftKings lineup for UFC on ESPN 4? And which value fighter needs to be on your roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineup for UFC on ESPN 4, and cash in big on MMA DFS.