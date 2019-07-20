UFC on ESPN 4 odds, optimal predictions: MMA expert picks dos Anjos vs. Edwards, Oleinik vs. Harris

To this point in his career, Leon Edwards is better known to American audiences for his backstage scuffle with Jorge Masvidal than any of his accomplishments in the octagon. The No. 12-ranked welterweight looks to change that Saturday night when he meets fourth-ranked Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC on ESPN 4 in San Antonio. The 13-bout UFC on ESPN 4 fight card from the AT&T Center features the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET. Edwards (17-3) hasn't lost in more than four years, but he received more press for an episode with Masvidal that resulted in fists flying than he did for his victory over Gunnar Nelson earlier that night. He will make his United States debut in the octagon on Saturday against dos Anjos (29-11), who can build his case for another title shot with a second straight victory over a young contender. Edwards is a -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while dos Anjos is offered at +110 in the latest dos Anjos vs. Edwards odds. In the co-main event, Walt Harris (-155) takes on Aleksei Oleinik (+135) in a heavyweight fight. Before making your UFC on ESPN 4 picks and predictions, listen to what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and is in contention to win this year's contest. He also appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and DFS shows. Over the past year, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $22,000. It's an astonishing cash rate that shows the depth of Marley's knowledge.

Marley has been massively profitable in 2019. Just last week at UFC Fight Night 155 Sacramento, Marley accurately predicted that Andre Fili (+100) would score an upset victory over Sheymon Moraes (-120) in front of Fili's hometown fans. The result: Fili delivered with a first-round knockout, and Marley's followers picked up an easy winner.

Two weeks ago at UFC 239, Marley advised SportsLine members that Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes would be successful in their title defenses. He also correctly called Michael Chiesa's dominant unanimous-decision victory over veteran Diego Sanchez in their welterweight clash on the main card. Anyone who has followed the MMA analyst's advice is way up.

Now, with UFC on ESPN 4 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the 13-fight card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every single fight. He's sharing those selections only over at SportsLine.

Marley knows dos Anjos earned a much-needed win over Lee because the 34-year-old likely would have seen his stock plummet with a third straight loss. The fighters ranked above him at welterweight include the surging Jorge Masvidal, former interim title-holder Colby Covington, and Tyron Woodley, the former champ and top-ranked contender.

Dos Anjos used his broad skill set and experience to get the best of the explosive Lee, who appeared to fatigue as the fight wore on. Now, the Brazilian faces another multifaceted opponent in Edwards, who will be making his United States debut. The 27-year-old Englishman has won seven straight fights, but has sometimes received criticism for lack of top-shelf competition. His exposure has also been somewhat limited because 13 of his fights have been in England and he's neither headlined nor fought in the United States.

Edwards' past two wins have come against resilient veterans Nelson and Donald Cerrone, but a win over a top-five opponent before a national viewing audience should generate the respect Edwards believes he deserves. You can only see Marley's Edwards vs. dos Anjos predictions and picks at SportsLine.

For UFC on ESPN 4, we can tell you Marley is backing Alexander Hernandez (-170) to defeat Francisco Trinaldo (+150) in a lightweight bout on the main card.

Hernandez (10-2) won his first two UFC bouts, but was stopped by Donald Cerrone in his last outing in January. Trinaldo (23-6) has split his past four bouts and is coming off a knockout of Evan Dunham in September. Hernandez will also enjoy a two-inch reach advantage over Trinaldo.

"Hernandez will be the faster fighter, throwing strikes at a higher rate. He is more likely to get the knockout and take this UFC San Antonio fight down," Marley told SportsLine.

Marley also has strong picks for dos Anjos vs. Edwards, Harris vs. Oleinik and every other bout on the stacked UFC on ESPN 4 fight card. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Who wins dos Anjos vs. Edwards? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on all 13 fights at UFC on ESPN 4, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $22,000 on MMA picks in the past year, and find out.