UFC on ESPN 4 odds, predictions: Dialed-in MMA expert picks dos Anjos vs. Edwards, Oleinik vs. Harris

Despite losing two of his last three fights, Rafael dos Anjos has maintained a top-five ranking because of willingness to take on world-class opponents regularly. He will prove his mettle again on Saturday by facing Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC on ESPN 4 in San Antonio. The 13-fight UFC on ESPN 4 card takes place at the AT&T Center and features the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET. The fourth-ranked dos Anjos (29-11) is 4-2 since moving to welterweight from lightweight, but his losses came to champion Kamaru Usman and second-ranked contender Colby Covington. He is coming off an impressive submission of Kevin Lee in his last bout. Edwards (17-3), ranked No. 12, has seen his profile rise behind seven straight victories and will likely crack the top 10 with a victory Saturday. Edwards is a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100) at UFC San Antonio, while dos Anjos is a +100 underdog in the latest dos Anjos vs. Edwards odds. In the co-main event, Walt Harris (-155) faces Aleksei Oleinik (+135) in a clash of top-15 heavyweight prospects. You need to hear what SportsLine MMA analyst Kyle Marley has to say before finalizing any UFC on ESPN 4 picks and MMA predictions.

Marley knows dos Anjos earned a much-needed win over Lee because the 34-year-old likely would have seen his stock plummet with a third straight loss. The fighters ranked above him at welterweight include the surging Jorge Masvidal, former interim title-holder Colby Covington, and Tyron Woodley, the former champ and top-ranked contender.

Dos Anjos used his broad skill set and experience to get the best of the explosive Lee, who appeared to fatigue as the fight wore on. Now, the Brazilian faces another multifaceted opponent in Edwards, who will be making his United States debut. The 27-year-old Englishman has won seven straight fights, but has sometimes received criticism for lack of top-shelf competition. His exposure has also been somewhat limited because 13 of his fights have been in England and he's neither headlined nor fought in the United States.

For UFC on ESPN 4, we can tell you Marley is backing Roxanne Modafferi (+110) to upset Jennifer Maia (-130) in a women's flyweight bout on the undercard.

Modafferi (23-15) looks to build on her first UFC victory, a split-decision nod over Antonina Shevchenko in April. Maia (16-5-1) has won seven of eight and is coming off a decision win against Alexis Davis in March. Modafferi has won two of her last three fights, and she's shown plenty of versatility, with TKO, decision, and submission victories in her last four wins.

"Modafferi should look to get takedowns, make this a dirtier fight against the cage, and not give Maia space to work with. If she can make this an ugly fight, she'll win it," Marley told SportsLine.

