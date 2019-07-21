UFC on ESPN 4 results, highlights: Greg Hardy scores first-round TKO win over Juan Adams

Greg Hardy is back in the win column in MMA. The former NFL superstar needed just 45 seconds to dispatch of Juan Adams on Saturday night at UFC Fight Night San Antonio.

After an early set of jabs from both fighters, Adams looked to take Hardy to the ground, but Hardy was able to partially stuff the attempt and gain top position. From there, Hardy landed an onslaught of punches to the head while covering Adams and without responding or defending, referee Dan Miragliotta was forced to stop the fight.

"Everybody wants to get me on the ground, everybody wants to take shots, but I want everybody to know, for one, calling my name comes with consequences," Hardy said after the fight. "For two, taking me down comes with consequences. I love y'all so much, the cheers, the boos, I'd come back tomorrow."

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Hardy (5-1) and Adams (5-2) shared a war of words in the lead up to this fight with Adams taking exception to perceived preferential treatment for the former NFL All Pro. Adams went as far as making shirts to disparage his opponent that UFC wouldn't allow him to toss out to fans during open workouts. Hardy shared no ill will after the fight.

"I feel great baby, I love you Texas, no matter how you feel about me. I want to thank Juan Adams for coming out, no matter what he said, great opponent, you can run it back anytime, but it's always the Prince of War baby!"