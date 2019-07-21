UFC on ESPN 4 results, highlights: Walt Harris knocks out Alexey Oleynik in just 11 seconds
'The Big Ticket' is making some big noise in the heavyweight division
Walt Harris is becoming a problem in the UFC heavyweight division. "The Big Ticket" is starting to roll through opponents like a hot knife through butter. Just ask Alexey Oleynik, who lasted all of 11 seconds in their co-main event bout from San Antonio on Saturday night.
Harris (13-7) set up Oleynik (57-13-1) with his incredible timing as the opening bell rang, leading in with a flying knee that connected on the ducked Oleynik's head. Harris followed it up with a straight cross that floored Oleynik as he went out cold on the mat.
"I'm just happy, I really don't know what to say. We worked on that for 15 weeks, man. We knew he liked to change his levels so I just wanted to throw something up the middle, he hesitated, it landed and this right here is a monster. I'm telling you, it's different. We put him away.
Harris has now scored four straight wins dating back to 2017 and is hoping to get in another fight before the end of 2019.
"If you can put me in Abu Dhabi or Vancouver, cool. It don't matter who, just send me the contract," Harris said.
