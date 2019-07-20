UFC on ESPN 4 start time -- Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards: Predictions, fight card, odds, live stream
UFC heads to San Antonio this weekend for a welterweight showdown
UFC heads back to the Lone Star state this weekend, with the UFC on ESPN 4 event emanating from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The marquee fight on Saturday is a welterweight showdown featuring a legend in the sport and an up-and-comer who has been quietly earning his way into 170-pound title contention as former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Leon Edwards.
The legendary dos Anjos snapped a two-fight losing skid in May when he defeated the brash Kevin Lee via submission in the fourth round of their UFC Rochester main event. Prior to that, questions were raised as to how serious the former 155-pound champ could be taken as a welterweight title contender when he suffered back-to-back losses to Colby Covington and current 170-pound champ Kamaru Usman; two unanimous decision losses that, in hindsight, maybe weren't as deflating as some had made them out to be in real time.
Edwards, however, is no slouch himself. The Brit comes in red hot after scoring a decision win over Gunnar Nelson in March. He was more well known for what happened after that fight when he caught the infamous "three piece and a soda" from Jorge Masvidal backstage. But Edwards is closing in on a top-five ranking and could shake up the welterweight title picture with another win on Saturday.
This card on the whole may have flown under the radar as it will also see the return of two of lightweights most violent men when James Vick and Dan Hooker meet inside the Octagon. While both are coming off of tough losses, they always bring fireworks into their fights and Saturday's bout has Fight of the Night contender written all over it.
Let's now take a look at the full UFC on ESPN 4 card with the latest odds from Westgate.
UFC on ESPN 4 card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Leon Edwards -130
Rafael dos Anjos +110
Welterweight
Walt Harris -155
Aleksei Oleinik +135
Heavyweight
Juan Adams -115
Greg Hardy -105
Heavyweight
Dan Hooker -130
James Vick +110
Lightweight
|Alexander Hernandez -200
|Francisco Trinaldo +170
|Lightweight
|Ben Rothwell -185
|Andrei Arlovski +155
|Heavyweight
UFC on ESPN 4 viewing information
Date: Saturday, July 20 | Start time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
TV Info: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN
UFC on ESPN 4 prediction
Dos Anjos vs. Edwards: Yes it was a viral moment, but Edwards does deserve to be recognized for this efforts in the Octagon as opposed to unexpectedly catching some hands from Masvidal backstage in London; seven victories in a row is an admirable feat no matter who the opponents are on the opposite side of the cage. But Edwards has yet to meet someone in there as well-rounded, experienced and talented as dos Anjos -- and make no mistake, despite the Covington and Usman losses, he still has a lot left in the tank. The former lightweight champ should be able to keep Edwards' striking offense at bay with his grappling, possibly vaulting his name into welterweight championship contention some time in the near future. Pick: dos Anjos via unanimous decision
-
