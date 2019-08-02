UFC on ESPN 5 odds, predictions: Top MMA expert picks Covington vs. Lawler, Miller vs. Guida

Robbie Lawler could be in the twilight of a mixed martial arts career defined by his participation in several of the most exciting bouts in the sport's history. But he will attempt to prove his doubters wrong and show he is still a viable contender on Saturday when he takes on rising contender Colby Covington in the main event of UFC on ESPN 5. The UFC on ESPN 5 fight card from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. begins with preliminary bouts at noon ET, followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET. Lawler (28-12) fell out of the top 10 following a controversial loss to Ben Askren in March. He hasn't won a UFC bout in more than two years, but is still considered one of the sport's most dangerous strikers entering UFC Fight Night Newark. Covington (14-1), ranked second, is eager to prove he's worthy of a title shot against champion Kamaru Usman. Covington is a -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100), while Lawler is +185 in the latest Covington vs. Lawler odds. In the co-main event, Jim Miller (-175) meets Clay Guida (+155) in a clash of veteran lightweights. Before finalizing your UFC on ESPN 5 picks, make sure you hear what SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has to say.

Marley knows the UFC Newark main event is likely to be a turning point in the careers of both fighters. Covington returns to the octagon following a 14-month layoff. He defeated Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision in June 2018 for the interim welterweight belt, but was later stripped of it for turning down a bout against then-champion Tyron Woodley.

The outspoken Covington, 31, has been campaigning for a title shot against Usman, but the champ is sidelined indefinitely while he recovers from hernia surgery. UFC president Dana White reportedly has guaranteed Covington a chance at the title if he defeats Lawler on Saturday.

Lawler, 37, is noted for taking part in some of the most action-packed bouts in UFC history, particularly his two-fight rivalry with former UFC contender Rory MacDonald, who has since joined Bellator. He stopped MacDonald in their memorable July 2015 rematch that left both fighters hospitalized.

At UFC on ESPN 5, we can tell you Marley is backing Kennedy Nzechukwu (+120) to pull the upset against Darko Stosic (-140) in a light heavyweight clash on the main card.

Stosic (13-2) has split his first two UFC fights and is hoping to bounce back from a decision loss to Devin Clark in June. Meanwhile, Nzechukwu (6-1) lost his UFC debut in March by submission to veteran Paul Craig. Nzechukwu will enjoy a sizable five-inch height advantage as well as a seven-inch advantage in reach.

"Nzechukwu is very green as a fighter in general, but he has the better striking. His pace is what I like most if this goes to the judges," Marley told SportsLine.

