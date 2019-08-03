UFC on ESPN 5 results -- Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler: Live updates, highlights, fight card

NEWARK, N.J. -- The UFC welterweight division has been one of the more action-packed weight classes this year of any MMA promotion, and Saturday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, the 170-pound ranks give us another showdown that carries along with it some championship implications. Highlighting the UFC matinee in New Jersey is a clash of styles as former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington looks to secure himself a shot at the undisputed title when he takes on the legendary former titleholder Robbie Lawler.

Covington (14-1) has long felt he's the man who's earned the right to face champion Kamaru Usman, and to further prove his worth in that regard, he's willing to enter the Octagon with one of the more dangerous men to ever compete in Lawler (28-13, 1 NC).

In the co-main event are a pair of future Hall of Famers when Jim Miller meets Clay Guida in a lightweight showdown. The pair of legends have combined for 96 professional MMA fights and 59 inside the Octagon.

UFC Newark card/results

Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler -- Welterweights

Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida -- Lightweights

Joaquim Silva vs. Nasrat Haqparast -- Lightweights

Trevin Giles vs. Gerald Meerschaert -- Middleweights

Scott Holtzman def. Dong Hyun Ma via second-round TKO (doctor stoppage)

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Darko Stosic via unanimous decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-27)

