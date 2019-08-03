UFC on ESPN 5 results, highlights: Colby Covington dominates Robbie Lawler, calls for title shot

NEWARK, N.J. -- You may have a severe dislike for his demeanor and antics outside of the Octagon, but the well-rounded skills of Colby "Chaos" Covington command respect inside it. Saturday night in the main event of the UFC Newark card, with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump seated front row, Covington stunned by putting on a dominant performance that led to an easy decision victory over former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

What turned out to be the most shocking was the fact that not only did Covington strategically utilize his superior wrestling skills to make sure that he got past "Ruthless" after five rounds, but when the two were on their feet, Covington tended to get the better of the striking battles as well. Many wondered whether Lawler was merely saving his energy for the later rounds and another highlight-reel finish, but that moment never came as Covington cruised to his seventh consecutive victory.

"I was truly inspired when the first family came in the building to see me backstage. Let's give it up to the Trump family!" Covington said after the win. "They are keeping America great! Yeah! I also want to thank the troops. Without our service men and women, none of this would be possible. They sacrifice their life for our freedoms and I wouldn't be able to do any of this without them.

"Let's talk about the lesson we learned tonight. It's a strong lesson that Robbie should've learned from his good buddy Matt Hughes: You stay off the tracks when the train is coming through, junior. Don't matter if it's the Trump train or the Colby train, get out the way!"

The impressive victory on Saturday will also bring talk of Covington finally get his shot at claiming undisputed welterweight championship. Don't worry, he didn't let that subject stray from the post-fight interview as champion Kamaru Usman looked on from the commentary booth.

"Hey, I didn't buy a ticket to come see you guys. You guys bought a ticket to come see me. So shut up and let me finish my interview," Covington said amid boos from the Jersey faithful. "Marty Fake-newsman, I don't want to wait to November in Madison Square Garden to do it. We can do it tonight, we can do it right now. Where are you at? Where are you at? I'm coming for you right now. Let's do it!"

You can vilify him all you want, but like it or not, Covington continually proves that he's the most worthy contender at 170 pounds. Whether in November at MSG or not, the fight with Usman will be on the horizon after Saturday.

UFC Newark card/results

Colby Covington def. Robbie Lawler via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45, 50-45)

Jim Miller def. Clay Guida via first-round submission (guillotine choke)

Nasrat Haqparast def. Joaquim Silva via second-round TKO (punches)

Gerald Meerschaert def. Trevin Giles via third-round submission (guillotine choke)

Scott Holtzman def. Dong Hyun Ma via second-round TKO (doctor stoppage)

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Darko Stosic via unanimous decision (29-26, 28-27, 28-27)

UFC Newark updates, highlights

