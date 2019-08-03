UFC on ESPN 5 results, highlights: Nasrat Haqparast floors Joaquim Silva for second-round TKO victory
The 23-year-old lightweight made a huge statement on Saturday in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- The UFC lightweight division is already considered star-studded, but Saturday at the UFC Fight Night event in Newark, New Jersey, a new name to keep an eye on made quite the violent impression. Nasrat Haqparast, with the legendary Georges St-Pierre in his corner, made an emphatic statement when he finished off opponent Joaquim Silva for the TKO victory.
The 23-year-old Haqparast (11-2) connected with the vicious left hook early in the second round, and a few follow-up strikes on the ground from there were all that was needed to bring this one to a halt. The native of Hamburg, Germany, was able to get the Newark crowd off its feet with one of the more exciting finishes of the afternoon.
Post-fight, Haqparast admitted that he's not afraid of making a quick turnaround, revealing his intentions to take a fight in October to keep his momentum going on the heels of his highlight-reel victory on Saturday.
Who knows what the future holds for this youngster, but one thing we do know for sure after his finish of Silva is that we have yet another name to follow closely within the 155-pound division.
